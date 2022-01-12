50% of global financial transactions could use Ethereum within 10 years

In an interview with Bloomberg, Joey Krug, co-chief investment officer of the cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Pantera Capital, predicted that more than 50% of all financial sector transactions over the next decade could involve ethereum citing the underlying asset technology. .

Krug said that while ethereum faces competition, the platform’s position may remain unchallenged, citing aspects as minimal trade-offs. “There are too many compromises that other chains are making that ethereum is not making with regards to decentralization which are quite important. If you move the clock forward 10-20 years, a very sizable percentage, perhaps even north of 50%, of world financial transactions in some way, shape or form will touch Ethereum, ”Krug said.

According to Krug, before Ethereum hits the finish line and shakes off the competition, ongoing network development will play a key role. Krug in particular believes that once ethereum migrates to the proof-of-stake protocol, the platform could serve as a foundation for competitors to set up their projects.

Overall, ethereum has been among the prominent platforms with significant use cases in the decentralized finance and non-fungible token industry. As a result, the value of ethereum has increased significantly. However, the network still faces a significant pain point in transaction fees. According to data provided by Glassnode, as of January 9, ethereum’s total fees paid at the seven-day moving average reached an all-time high of $ 1,882,360.

It is worth noting that the commission’s concern appears to affect ethereum holders planning to move their assets. As previously reported by Finbold, the number of ethereum addresses with a non-zero balance reached an all-time high of 71,364,788 on December 29, 2021. Although the metric can be seen as a milestone for adoption, the community has noted that most wallets may have small balances and holders cannot transfer them due to high fees. Currently, the cryptocurrency market is still suffering from great volatility, but ethereum is now among the assets that appear to be recovering.