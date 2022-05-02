50% of Mac buyers in 2022 will come from Windows

Share

Windows users are beginning to explore the Mac ecosystem, so much so that they are already switching.

Apple has broken sales records during the first fiscal quarter of 2022, at least in the mobile market. But, it seems that the department of Mac also has excellent sales resultsall thanks to the M1 and M2 processors.

In addition to everything, Apple has given an interesting news: much of its sales during 2022 are from users who come from Windows or Linuxshowing that the company has the strongest Mac lineup we’ve seen in years.

It seems that users prefer Mac over Windows

Apple had launched its first Macs with its own processor in November 2020, a decision that would give the company an important boost in sales during the following years, marked by work at home and online school. This growth has been sustained, so much so that Mac has never had such high sales in a single fiscal period.

Apple has recorded profits of 10.43 million dollars during the first quarter of the year only in its Mac division, 14% more than the Christmas quarter 2021, where it had recorded profits of around 7.80 million. These data have been announced by Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer.

The interesting thing about this note is that 50% of total Mac sales this semester are from users who had never had an Apple computer before, so half of the buyers come from Windows and Linux, rival operating systems.

When Apple had released its own chips, the company had a slowdown in sales because there was not as much compatibility with commonly used apps. But now that there are no such issues, users are taking advantage of a better performing processor because it is exclusive to Mac.

The good news regarding Apple sales continues, and it seems that their computer market continues to rise even though there have been no more mass lockdowns. This week it has also been mentioned that the iPhone 13 is the best-selling iPhone in years, so Apple also made significant gains in the mobile market.

