“50 patients for 32 beds; it’s 10 in the morning and I just want to cry,” says a doctor

The emergency workers of the Madrid hospital in La Paz from the afternoon shift denounced yesterday before the duty court that they had twice as many patients as beds to attend said service. Specifically, this service cared for 102 patients in 52 beds. In other words, they had to take care of almost twice as many patients as beds to provide the required health care.

With this situation, the group of toilets decided to make a detailed complaint report of the troops they had and send it to the duty court to publicize the situation of saturation that is being reached in this type of centers, one one of the most referenced in the city of Madrid and which even treats patients from other parts of Spain. In addition, it comes at a critical time, since the Labor Inspectorate is monitoring the work overload in the Madrid health system.

I want to cry







Explains an emergency doctor from La Paz this Wednesdaysince in a ward with 32 beds there are already 50 patients





In addition, this service worked with 11 nurses, 10 nursing technicians and 11 orderlies to facilitate the mobility of patients.

And the situation continues. A doctor who is on her emergency shift this Wednesday in the morning in La Paz points out: “I am on call. I just want to cry. We are always bad, but for a few days it has been worse.” To which she adds this doctor, who requests anonymity, “in a ward with 32 beds there are 50 and it is only 10 in the morning. We already have people in the corridors.”

Breach

From scientific recommendations

Given the situation of saturation, the signatories wrote in yesterday’s complaint that “these occupancy rates and the lack of personnel fail to comply with the recommendations of the scientific societies in the sector and increase the possibility of accidents occurring.”

The letter was sent by fax to the duty court -with acknowledgment of receipt- and was sent at 4:53 p.m. Subsequently, some toilets moved the letter through social networks to demonstrate the lack of troops in a service of these characteristics.

This complaint from the La Paz emergency service adds to the strike and protests by primary care physicians because the Community of Madrid continues without providing a solution to their demands.

To show their discomfort, the almost 5,000 primary care doctors and pediatricians have called a demonstration this Wednesday from the Ministry of Health to the regional government headquarters to demand improvements in this first level of care, in a week in which protests have taken leading role in the face of the entrenchment of negotiations.





read also

The vanguard

Specifically, the demonstration will depart at 11 a.m. from the General Directorate of Human Resources of the Madrid Health Service (Sermas), at number 6 Calle Sagasta, passing through the headquarters of the Ministry on Calle Aduana, to reach Puerta del Sol, where the Royal Post Office, seat of the regional government, is located.

meetings

Broken for a week

The demonstration, which coincides with the tenth day of the strike for almost 5,000 primary care doctors and paediatricians, comes at a time when the negotiations have become entrenched and both parties have not met since last Wednesday and have neither date on the horizon to resume contact.

After a rapprochement in the negotiations that seemed to glimpse a possible agreement to end the indefinite strike, the affected workers rejected the latest proposal from the Ministry of Health as insufficient. One last contact last Wednesday, in the third meeting between the two parties, which has given way to protests, with professionals willing to go “to the end.”

Thursday

Complaints in the Madrid Assembly

Thus, on Sunday a massive concentration took place in the square of the Reina Sofía Museum and the second week of strikes has started with separate protests before the Ministry of Finance to demand a greater investment from Javier Fernández-Lasquetty. In addition, it is expected that on Thursday the protests will be transferred to the Madrid Assembly, where the plenary session will be held that day.

Although neither party has considered the negotiations broken, since last Wednesday there has been no contact between the Ministry and the strike committee to ease the tension. The strike committee demands a new interlocutor before an “intervened Ministry of Health” and points to Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, Minister of Finance, whom it accuses of “turning off the financial tap” to end the Health.

Yesterday, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, slipped that the union calling the strike in Primary Care (Amyts) is not seeking to negotiate. “” We have been at all times available to them and to the entire sector because what we want is to improve our healthcare, “she said.

The aforementioned union, for its part, has invited the regional Executive to recover the negotiation, but, yes, on the basis of a “real agreement” that contemplates an investment budget and compliance with the agreements that are agreed. “There is a budget problem, but also trust,” stressed the spokesperson for the strike committee, Ángela Hernández, who recalled the “breach” of the agreement signed in September 2020 with salary improvements, hiring doctors to reduce the burden assistance or reduce bureaucratic tasks.

Health Proposal

24 children per pediatrician

In any case, the head of the regional Executive has opened up to improving the employment situation of health professionals and has advanced that they are preparing measures to transfer them to the whole of Health. In its latest proposal, the regional Executive already put on the table some progress in the main demands of the strike committee, although they were finally rejected by the workers as “insufficient”.

Demonstration of doctors in Madrid against the management of Ayuso in Health Dani Duch / Own

Among them, the Ministry proposed agendas of 24 patients in the case of pediatricians (20+4 non-delayable cases) for 15 minutes for each child and 34 in the case of doctors (30+4 appointments for non-delayable cases) with 10 minute attention.

“Doctors do not understand how the high number of patients who would be over 34 are going to be resolved. The Community of Madrid establishes voluntary modules of up to hours (six patients per hour) for this, but does not specify what would happen if there were no volunteers, nor physical space to carry out this extra effort. A lot of exhaustion of professionals to do more and more, “according to the strike committee.





read also

Conchi Lafraya

Likewise, the Community also advanced other measures in terms of remuneration for professionals, employment stabilization, shifts or actions to attract more doctors and pediatricians in the region. “It has been very difficult to get up and now they are not going to sit down without there being a real change,” emphasizes Ángela Hernández, who has warned that, although they are aware that the problems of three decades are not going to be solved the first time, if nothing “changes ” who “loses are the patients”.



