50 Shades of Gray | Correct order of all books and movies

There are not few stories with high erotic content the saga 50 shades of gray (also known as Fifty Shades) is the most successful contemporary work framed in this genre. With millions of followers, several literary deliveries, film adaptations and a large amount of explicit material, loaded with different sexual practices, the creation of EL James It has had both lovers and detractors since its inception back in 2011.

In this article for Vandal Random we want to help you introduce you to this saga, if you haven’t done it yet and you have doubts about how to deal with its different deliveries. Therefore, below, we will explain in detail To enjoy the books and the movies from Fifty Shades.

Book series reading order Fifty Shades







The literary saga of Fifty Shades It is written by the British author Erika Leonard Mitchell (better known as EL James) and is made up of a trilogy of main books in which the protagonist is Anastasia Steeleas well as a complementary trilogy that is written from the point of view of the character of Christian Grey.

Order of publication of books Fifty Shades

This is the publication order in which all the books of the saga have been launched on the market Fifty Shades written by EL James:

Fifty Shades of Grey | Original Trilogy 1 (2011)

| Original Trilogy 1 (2011) fifty shades darker | Original Trilogy 2 (2012)

| Original Trilogy 2 (2012) fifty shades freed | Original Trilogy 3 (2012)

| Original Trilogy 3 (2012) Flock | Fifty Shades As Told by Christian Gray 1 (2015)

| Fifty Shades As Told by Christian Gray 1 (2015) darker | Fifty Shades As Told by Christian Gray 2 (2017)

| Fifty Shades As Told by Christian Gray 2 (2017) Released | Fifty Shades As Told by Christian Gray 3 (2021)

the saga Fifty Shades he has sold over 165 million copies around the world and in the UK the record Harry Potter). Initially the idea of ​​this story emerged as a fanfiction of the saga twilight under the title of Snowqueens Icedragon in 2009, but it did not take long for it to acquire its own identity as we know it today.

What books or trilogy to read first?

Depending on the order you want to follow when you enter to read the books of Fifty Shades, you can choose one order or another, depending on what you most want. The logical way would be to follow the traditional order of publication of the books, that is to say; reading first the classic trilogy formed by Fifty Shades of Grey, fifty shades darker Y fifty shades freedsince this is the original vision of the story in which we follow the point of view of the protagonist Anastasia.

On the other hand, you can choose to read the story first from Christian Grey’s point of view with the books that were published later; Flock, darker Y Released.

Alternativelythe other option that would be left to you would be insert the readings of each trilogy. That is, read the first books of Anastasia and Grey, continue with the second of each one and finish with the third ones that close each of the trilogies. so you will have the story from the two visions of the central characters almost at the same time. The choice, in the end, is yours.

Viewing order of movies Fifty Shades







The withering success that the saga of Fifty Shades in the early 2010s quickly made film production companies interested in bringing the story of Anastasia and Gray to the big screen. Of course, these film adaptations were not long in coming and they did so hand in hand with Universal Studios and the actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan putting himself in the shoes of the protagonists.

In case you want to watch the movies, below we are going to show you what is the correct order to enjoy this trilogy.

Order of the movies

This the correct order to watch all three movies of the saga Fifty Shades (it is, obviously, the same order that the tapes followed in their theatrical release):

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

(2015) fifty shades darker (2017)

(2017) fifty shades freed (2018)

So far the saga of Fifty Shades has been adapted to the cinema with this unique movie trilogy they have raised about 1.325 billion dollars worldwide, being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and James Foley, written by Kelly Marcel and Niall Leonard and accompanied on its soundtrack by Danny Elfman.

Summary of the plot of the Fifty Shades books and movies

Fifty Shades of Grey







In Fifty Shades of Grey We are told the story of Anastasia Steele, a Literature student at the University of Washington (Seattle), who is commissioned to interview the popular young businessman Christian Grey, A millionaire only 27 years old. The young Ana is quickly smitten by the extraordinarily attractive de Gray and, after several encounters, the couple begins a passionate and strange relationship in which the secrets will soon be discovered. peculiar tastes and erotic practices which Gray likes to carry out.

fifty shades darker







After the events experienced in the first installment of the saga and the breakup between Anastasia and Grayin fifty shades darker we see how this fact has caused the business tycoon stormy nightmares from his past as a child. This fact causes Gray to ask Ana to resume her adventure, but she is only willing to do it under a new deal. As she continues to fight her demons, Ana must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

fifty shades freed







fifty shades freed is the end of the story of Anastasia and Grey, which happily married They have it all: love, passion and a world full of luxuries and infinite possibilities. She must now learn to share in Grey’s opulent lifestyle while she learns to and to overcome his terrible past. However, this stability will not last too long when fatality, resentment and destiny are conjured to make Ana’s worst fears come true.