50 westerns on Sky and NOW, as well as lots of news coming in October

Between September and October, Sky And NOW present a lot of interesting news for lovers of cinema and series. Original titles like Every Breath You Take – Senza Respiro and series for Sky Investigation such as The Equalizer, which takes inspiration from the 1980s series and from films like Denzel Washington. But for lovers of the classics, a channel dedicated to Western movies, unmissable.

The many news of October of Sky and NOW, from thrillers to westerns

The 27 ifttembre at 9.15 pm in the premiere on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming on NOW comes a new Sky Original thriller. Every Breath You Take – Senza Respiro sees protagonists Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin. It tells of a psychiatrist whose career is jeopardized by a patient’s suicide. When he invites the brother of the suicidal woman to meet his children and his wife, he brings great danger within the walls of his home.

From 1 October at 9.15 pm on Sky Investigation e A reimagined classic is back in streaming on NOW: The Equalizer. Inspired by the 80s series and the movie starring Denzel Washington, you see Queen Latifah in the role of the protagonist Robyn McCall. Who seems “just” a single mom trying to raise her teenage daughter. But he is also a former agent of the secret branch of the CIA known as “The Company”. And secretly becomes a vigilante who protects those who are wrongfully accused, “Balancing” the plate of justice. Also trying to silence the sense of guilt that re-emerges from the past.

In the end, from 1 to 8 October on Sky Cinema Collection e streaming on NOW you will find the best of westerns, with over fifty titles to admire. Timeless classics like Red Crow You Won’t Have My Scalp, the film directed by Sydney Pollack with Robert Redford. And then the original Django with Franco Nero and directed by Sergio Corbucci, the seven-time Oscar winner Dance with wolves and newer movies like That Train To Yuma. Fifty years of western cinema history, not to be missed by all lovers of the genre.

