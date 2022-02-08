50 years, here are all the stars who wear them wonderfully

In 2022, 50 years are described as the golden age, a period of happy life in which a woman fully recognizes her own worth and, consequently, loves, respects and values ​​herself by silencing useless feelings of guilt. Talking about these new and happy awarenesses have been in recent times many stars who have crossed the crossroads of 50 years with the best of smiles: from Monica Bellucci, 57, very charming, to the stainless J-Lo, 52 that no one in the world would ever dare to give her, given that she has the skin and determination and physicality of a twenty-year-old. But what are the secrets of perfect physical shape of the stars at 50 (and over)? We will reveal some of them immediately.

50 years and not hearing them: a lesson from Jennifer (1 and 2), Monica and Elle

The most beautiful Jennifer in Hollywood were born in the same year: 1969. Let’s talk about Jennifer Aniston, very close to 53 years old (February 11th) and Jennifer Lopez, 52-year-old super glowy. But how do they do it stars at 50 to maintain a toned physique? Former Rachel Green’s Friends cares very much about self-care rituals. To keep herself slim and snappy, she practices a mix of yoga, pilates, cardio and toning every morning, waking up at the crack of dawn and going straight to her private gym. After training, mug of coffee with added collagen and then on a regular basis, an appointment in the cabin for manual lifting facials and laser and LED treatments to improve the quality of the skin. The same age as her J-Lo has always denied having resorted to Botox and fillers (many insinuations), confirming that she is being treated primarily with diet. This his secret to being 50 and not feeling them (and prove them). In his case, rigor is the order of the day: no sugar, no alcohol, no junk food, no cigarettes. And for her skincare, the singer and dancer uses only the cosmetics of her J-Lo Beauty brand, for a daily anti-aging pampering. Monica Bellucci is 57 years old and has always confided to hate diets, as a good Italian in love with good food and conviviality. But she goes swimming and doing yoga, pampers herself with beauty treatments and, above all, lives her biological age with serenity, which translates into a fascinating radiance. Elle Macpherson’s maintenance routine is more hardcore. The former Australian model, 57 years old and a statuesque physique, she practices sports every day, preferring physical activity en plein air, from surfing to running on the beach (she lives in California). Her secret for her be in shape at 50 and have a toned physique? She cut sugars completely and, after founding her own brand of organic supplements Welleco, she turned to a plant-based diet, giving the final farewell to caffeine, alcohol and processed foods.

How to have a beautiful body at 50? The new body treatment recommended for over 50s

According to Dr. Andrea Margara, Plastic Surgeon of the Laserplast clinic in Milan, “women interested in combating skin relaxation inherent in a certain age group can now contact the nProfhilo Body treatment egg, with regenerating action. Performed on an outpatient basis, without anesthesia and without pain, it provides only ten injections for each area that the doctor and patient have decided to undergo therapy (ranging from the abdomen to the arms). Once the needle is inserted into the skin, the product is released into the deepest layer of the dermis, at the junction with the adipose tissue of the subcutis. Two sessions are enough, to be carried out 30 days apart, to notice the effect. The big news (and its promise) lies in the formula. Profhilo Body is indeed made up of cooperative hybrid complexes, viz high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid chains joined and stabilized thanks to a thermal process, the NAHYCO® technology patented by IBSA, an Italian company. All without the addition of chemicals, hence the description of the product as pure. The treatment allows a biostimulation of fibroblasts and pre-adipocytes, by increasing the production of collagen and elastin. Put simply: expect skin remodeling and a reduction in laxity from this injective protocol. “

3 anti-aging products dedicated to the body routine of women in their fifties

