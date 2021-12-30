50 years in 2022, the charge of the eternal boys

Fifty years and not hear them. It is precisely a generation of boys and girls that in 2022 is preparing to cross the threshold of the half century, some still on the crest of the wave others already a little in the shade, yet all with a late adolescence still to be disposed of and the air of eternally young people who who knows how long they will continue to maintain. There is no doubt that the goliardic spirit belongs to those born in 1972 who are protagonists of cinema, music or the small screen with which they were born, now updated in a digital platform version. To open the office of the 50-year-olds 2022 will be on January 6 Nek, who turns 50 in the company of a large group of musicians, singers and rappers. J-Ax celebrates them on August 5, Eminem on October 17, Stefano Bollani on December 5, the Morgan year ends on December 23.

But there are also many actors and directors and then also writers – since in this volcanic generation the roles often overlap – to celebrate the half century in which they have left their mark with roles or films or books often focused on bittersweet comedy inspired by their own. lives between highs and lows. This is the case of Valerio Mastrandrea, who celebrates on February 14, Edoardo Leo who celebrates them on April 21, Pif on June 4 and Fabio Volo on June 23. A television face, but no less multifaceted and of great character, also Alberto Matano, star journalist of the small screen who celebrates them on 9 September.

Not to mention Ben Affleck who is not distinguished by the versatility and alternation of moods, loves, drama and comedy in life, and also arrives at the age of 50 on August 15th.

Or also as to his two explosive colleagues of extraordinary skill and equally chameleonic abilities as Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow, who celebrate respectively 30 August and 27 September. If the US team sees two other super vitamins in their fifties like Dwayne Johnson (May 2) and Idris Elba (September 6), in Italy the list of almost fifty-year-olds is crowded above all with TV faces.

In fact, in 2022, Valeria Mazza on February 17, Anna Falchi on April 22, Laura Freddi on May 19, Benedetta Parodi on August 6, Loredana Lecciso on August 26, Natalia Estrada on September 3, and Miriana Trevisan arrive in 2022 on 7 November and Alessia Marcuzzi on 11 November. They are joined by two icons of eroticism, albeit with very different styles, such as Dita Von Teese on September 28 and Eva Henger on November 2.

He closes the year with a flourish on December 29, the last of the stars to blow out 50 candles in 2022 who certainly has no less charm to sell: Jude Law.

