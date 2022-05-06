50 years (of consoles) are already many years

Forget bits and bytes, data, code, and see the world of gaming through the most unique, important, and sometimes downright ordinary things on the planet: video game consoles.

It all started 50 years ago with the launch of the first console.

the pioneer

The Magnavox Odyssey hit stores in September 1972, although it had been presented to the public and shareholders in May of that year, causing a stir in the entertainment industry.



Its specs weren’t too impressive; it had no color or sound and only had the ability to display a vertical line and three dots on the screen, a far cry from the vibrant, hyper-realistic images we can play with today. Two of those three points could be controlled autonomously by players – a good step towards making us see that games could be multiplayer – while the third was controlled by the Odyssey.

This was the first piece that started the chain reaction that has brought us to where we are today. Although it was not as successful as expected, its creator, Ralph Baer, ​​had privately demonstrated its functionality to Nolan Bushnell. This young man made some improvements to the device and introduced it to the market under the Atari brand (1972).

That song from the 80’s

The race for the industry had just begun, giving way to new competitors. The Fairchild Channel F (1976) was the first video game system to use ROM cartridges to store the game instead of having the game reside associated with the game. hardware, as has been the case to date. The competition to improve hardware of consoles, as well as the improvement of chips, opened the door to more innovative games and new typologies.

The year 1978 was a turning point in the young video game industry – the industry’s first crisis. Sales were not as high as expected, the titles were repeated and new players entered the market: Taito and Namco as video game developers, and Sega and Nintendo, which in addition to developing video games (software) also created devices to play them (hardware).



The console market was led by Atari until the arrival in 1979 of Mattel’s Intellvision, with a 16-bit heart, compared to the 8 that the Atari 2600 had. The bit is the minimum unit of information. The more bits a console has, the more information it can accumulate and manage. But also the bit is related to the processor and the computing power. In short, the more bits, the more processing power, the better images, and the faster.

In June 1982, a third competitor arrived on the battlefield: Coleco, with its ColecoVision. Although it was an 8-bit console, it was very successful in the market, recovering and updating a large number of games. Arcadian little known but with great gameplay (That is, based on its design, it offered great quality of a game and a good experience for the player).

Thus, during the early 1980s, Coleco, Mattel, and Atari led the video game market, leaving little room for other competitors. It is at this time that the first portable console in the world sees the light: Simón, designed by Ralph Baer and marketed by the toy manufacturer Milton Bradley (MB).

the handheld consoles



At the same time, Nintendo began marketing its first handheld console, the Game & Watch. Technological progress and the miniaturization of components allowed the Japanese company to use LCD screens, which made it easier to reduce the size of the device. This evolution gave rise to the Game Boy, which hit the market in 1988.

The 1990s were the scene of the so-called “bit wars”. It began with the launch in 1989 of the Mega Drive console by Sega, with a 16-bit heart. Nintendo’s reaction was immediate and at the end of the same year (1989) it released the Super NES.

The arrival of the PlayStation in 1994 was another great revolution. In addition to incorporating a 32-bit processor and a CD-ROM, it enters the market with hand-in-hand developers, such as Squaresoft, creators of the saga final-fantasy.



Both the Atari Jaguar (1993) and the Sega Saturn (1994) updated devices, as did the Nintendo 64, although the latter did so without a CD-ROM. The devices paved the way for 3D imaging and visualization innovations with Nintendo’s Virtual Boy handheld console, which allowed stereoscopic 3D graphics to be displayed.

The 21st century

Continuing the revolution of the preceding years, the beginning of the 21st century saw Sega withdraw from the console market, coinciding with the release of the PlayStation 2 (2000) and the Nintendo Game Cube. And in 2001 a new player in the video game market came into play: Microsoft’s Xbox.



On those dates, the industry turns its gaze towards the casual gamers (those players who enjoy many games, for a short time and at irregular intervals, for whom the game is a pastime and not a hobby). With the search for new audiences, new games and new consoles come onto the market; the Xbox 360 (2005) will be the first 256-bit. A year later, the PlayStation 3, also 256-bit, and Nintendo’s Wii make their appearance, although the latter is only 128-bit powerful.

With the Playstation 4 (2013), an era begins in which internet access becomes the central axis of the functionality of consoles, already converted into the center of home entertainment.

But it will be the Nintendo Switch (2017) that marks the global digitization of video games on consoles. In 2019, the launch of Stadia means the entry of a new competitor in the market: Google. Virtual reality is a reality and the consoles are already prepared for it, but are the users?

The history of video games can be told in many different ways. This is one of them, and it is half a century old.