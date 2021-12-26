50 years of Jared Leto, the 10 most famous metamorphoses of the eclectic actor

Fabulous 50 years those of Jared Leto, the sex symbol actor who turns into anyone. Come on 28 kg set up to get into Lennon’s killer’s skin – Mark David Chapman – to the extreme weight loss for the role of trans Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club which earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, come on metal teeth to sneer like the DC Extended Universe Joker to almost bald in the designer shoes of Paolo Guccthe as far as Morbius (in cinemas from February 3, 2022) in the last terrifying metamorphosis in villan Marvel. Actor and rock star (he is the frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars), Leto is fashion trendsetter and Maison Gucci icon (almost an alter ego of the creative director, Alessandro Michele).

Jared Joseph Leto was born in Bossier City, in Louisiana but, after the separation of his parents, he travels to the States to follow his maternal grandfather, a member of the United States Air Force. Since he was a child, Leto wanted to help his family financially and worked for the first time at the age of 12 as a dishwasher (he himself defines it “my coolest job») And at 16 he found a job as a porter in a nightclub. He attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where he learned painting, but the passion for acting was more overwhelming and led him to New York where he studied cinema.

Popularity comes in 1994 in the successful series My So-Called Life where he interprets Jordan Catalano, boyfriend of the protagonist Claire Danes. Subsequently, “the king of the world” James Cameron offered him the part of Jack Dawson in Titanic, but the actor didn’t show up for the auditions. The applause of the public and critics arrives in 2000, thanks to the role of the heroin addict Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream by Darren Aronofsky. Today, we want to celebrate the eclectic star in the 10 most transformative roles.