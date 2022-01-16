50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy

Yes, it has already been 50 years since the launch of the Opel’s first diesel car. It was therefore 1972 and it was the Rekord-D 2100 D, a model that essentially invented a new market segment of which it soon became the emblem, clearing a market, that of diesel cars, until that moment exclusive to a few: 5 , 6 models in all which at that time counted just over 11 thousand cars, just 0.75%.

Behind the success of Opel Rekord-D 2100 D in Italy

Over 40,000 cars produced in five years, 6,332 units delivered in 1973, roughly double that of its close rival, 7,503 the following year, when Rekord Diesel was confirmed the best-selling diesel car in the beautiful country; just to give a few numbers of what has been a successful car that Opel is keen to celebrate. One of its main advantages? Having contributed to making Italian drivers consider and appreciate diesel cars, who are far from accustomed to this segment. Especially in those days when technology was still in its infancy, diesels were not without problems and in addition to the fact that they required complex procedures for switching on and off, they were slow, noisy and heavier than petrol alternatives.

Today the project to become a full electric brand, yesterday an Opel Rekord Diesel that was able to conquer also for the ease of use: for example, as regards starting, it was enough to turn the key like the most common petrol cars, a big step forward in terms of practicality. The engine? A prominent 2,068 cc 4-cylinder power unit with an output of 60 hp (44 kW). But beyond the numbers, what conquered the Italian public were the values ​​of robustness and reliability of an engine which, among other things, also guaranteed performance notable. Just think of the launch on the market of the Rekord Diesel, a car that Opel promoted with a slogan of this kind: “Opel Rekord Diesel is also fast because it is born from 20 records”, in addition to emphasizing reduced consumption, that is, costs per kilometer equal to 65 lire.

Opel Rekord Diesel: between historical notes and special versions

Just a few words on the records mentioned above. History takes us back to July 1972 when the Opel Diesel GT set 2 world records and 18 international speed and duration records, obtained by running continuously for three days and two nights on Opel’s Dudenhofen track. The connection with “our” Opel Rekord Diesel, as can be guessed, lies in the simple fact that the 95 HP (70 kW) 2100 turbodiesel was nothing more than the prototype of the diesel engine that was later used on the Rekord Diesel.

Two years later, the other occasion in which the Opel diesel (here the complete list) made a name for itself was in October 1974, when the manufacturer presented a new version dedicated to the Italian market equipped with a 1998 cc 58 HP (43 kW) engine. Nothing particular if we do not consider the convenience linked to the fact that the displacement allowed buyers to benefit from the reduced VAT rate and road tax, at that time provided for cars with engines with less than 2 liters.