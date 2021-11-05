500 euro internet bonus: last days to join the first phase of the Voucher plan – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

The beneficiaries of the first phase of the Voucher Plan government have at their disposal last days to request the Bonus of 500 euros which allows less well-off families to activate an internet connection and purchase a PC or tablet.

There Phase I of the government voucher project was launched last year, precisely on November 9, 2020, and in addition to the possible exhaustion of the resources committed, it was expected that the plan would in any case last no later than one year from the start of the intervention.

Therefore, the November 9, 2021 will be the last day to be able to adhere to the measure which aims to incentivize the purchase of ultra-broadband connections with speeds of at least 30 Mbps.

The offers close with a bonus of 500 euros from accredited operators

From 10 November 2021 offers from accredited fixed network operators they will no longer be available for purchase, and therefore it will no longer be possible to request the 500 euro bonus.

Some of the accredited operators that allow you to take advantage of the bonus, such as TIM and Vodafone, have already announced that their offers will be subscribed by November 9, 2021.

In the case of TIM, the wording has appeared on its website in the last few hours “last days” referring precisely to the dedicated TIM Super Voucher offer. Furthermore, on the dedicated page, there is also the wording “Do not wait! The government bonus can still be requested for a few days “. Also on the Vodafone website there is already the deadline of November 9, 2021.

WINDTRE has already closed the possibility of activating the dedicated offers on October 31, 2021.

How does the 500 euro bonus currently work?

Please note that the offers dedicated to the first phase of the voucher plan of the participating operators can only be activated if one falls within the ISEE parameters currently foreseen by the measure, that is less than 20 thousand euros, and also if you do not yet have an internet connection with a speed of at least 30 Mbps.

The voucher has a maximum value of 500 euros for single family unit, of which a sum between i 200 and 400 euros it can be destined for one discount on connectivity services, with a minimum subscription term of no less than 12 months, while for the discount on the supply of a PC or tablet an amount between i 100 and 300 euros.

The funds currently used for the voucher plan

According to the latest statistics on the Infratel website, a few days after the end of the first phase of the voucher plan for internet connectivity, just under 50% of the funds are still available assigned to the measure (200 million euros), that is over 94 million euros.

It should be noted that the resources for the Lombardy region have already been exhausted for several weeks. Among the regions that have almost exhausted the funds assigned by the government are the Marche and Piedmont.

Phase two coming?

With the filing of the first phase of the Government voucher plan, the operators are now waiting for the start of the second phase, which should involve a wider customer base, in particular for companies and households with ISEE income above the current threshold of 20,000 euros.

In this sense, in the last TIM conferences, CEO Luigi Gubitosi often cited the second phase of the plan as a great opportunity and that news is expected from the Government in the coming months for the definition of the new plan.

