500 euros discount on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The new generation of Samsung leaflets has set new standards for the sector, starting with the unexpected presence of certification against liquids. Long last, thanks to Unieuro, now also within reach of almost all budgets.

The official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G highlighted many of its qualities, from the dual display for notifications to the cstereo audio compartment with Dolby Atmos, passing through the numerous colors available.

We are faced with one top-of-the-range smartphone in every way, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and IPX8 certification, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and refresh rate up to 120Hz.

With this pedigree, the price of 1099 euros would not even seem that high, but from Unieuro, on the occasion of the Black Friday week, it is possible to obtain a net cut of 45% on the list price. This translates into the possibility of buying the new one Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for only 599 euros, with a total discount of 500 euros. In short, a sensational blow that could silence the curiosity of many waiting for next Friday.

