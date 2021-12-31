500 euros to those who get vaccinated, Austria thinks about bonuses for third dose

Bonus of 500 euros for those who receive the third dose of anti covid vaccine. This is the proposal that is being discussed in Austria. The bonus is suggested by the opposition Social Democratic SPÖ party to revive the vaccination campaign after the slowdown related above all to the administration of booster doses. According to the Austrian media, Chancellor Karl Nehammer – who discussed the hypothesis in an interview with the APA agency – has not closed the door and considers any solution that favors an increase in vaccinations “a positive signal”.

The proposal for a third dose bonus would also be appreciated by Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, as reported by oe24, who would be in favor of a government action before February, when the vaccination obligation will come into force in the country.

Incentives to encourage vaccination are not an absolute novelty. In the United States, New York has already launched similar initiatives. From 21st to 31st December, so for a few more hours, whoever receives the third dose is entitled to a prepaid card of 100 dollars. Those who receive the first dose, on the other hand, can choose between the card and a series of options: from tickets for the parlor moon to a visit to the Statue of Liberty.