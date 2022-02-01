500 euros to those who undergo the third dose of the vaccine: what happens

The vaccine scam could not be missing from the group of scams. Let’s find out how it happens and what we need to pay attention to

The technique used is the same as in other circumstances, namely phishing. The carrier is also widely known as it is Whatsapp.

A sensational hoax news has been circulating for a few days on the mobile devices of Italians. On Whatsapp, in fact, a message relating to an elusive government bonus is increasingly in vogue, but it has never been launched.

The subject of the matter is the vaccinewhich in the Bel Paese is a very delicate issue and the subject of discussions and controversies. Let’s try to go to the bottom and understand what danger we must absolutely keep away from during this period.

Vaccine scam on Whatsapp: the phishing message to avoid and delete

With the new provisions regarding the covid, from 1 February 2022 the Green Pass will be used for practically all the main daily activities. However, many are about to expire and therefore close to the third dose, valid to obtain the renewal of the certification for another 6 months.

It is on this aspect that cybercriminals are leveraging to launch a new devious scam. In practice, a message is delivered on Whatsapp stating that the Government is ready to give 500 euros to those who undergo the third dose of the anti-covid vaccine.

To date, in Italy there is no cash incentive for those who decide to be immunized. Because of this it is good to be wary of this communication and avoid clicking on any hypertext links present in the sms.

The goal is, as usual, to find sensitive or, better still, banking datain such a way as to be able to access the accounts of the poor unfortunate on duty.

In short, nothing new the technique used is widely known and is called phishing. Therefore, if you come across the fraudulent message, the only operation to proceed with is the cancellation of the same and communicate to friends, relatives and acquaintances that this scam is in place.