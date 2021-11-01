500 Iride is born, the first electric scooter on a Nuova 500 base

The great automotive giant Stellantis imagines a green future for our cities, where technological innovation and respect for the environment can go hand in hand. From this mission, the Mopar and Fiat teams set out to build 500 Iride, consolidating the collaboration that has always binded them and giving birth to a new electric scooter.

A vehicle destined to change urban zero-emission micro-mobility. Designed by the Fiat Style Center, in collaboration with Compagnia Ducale, the 500 Iride displays the unmistakable Italian design that took inspiration from the New 500, the first 100% electric car of the Fiat brand. Dedicated to the Nuova 500 but intended for the entire 500 family, the new Mopar electric scooter allows you to move around the streets of the center, becoming the ideal “accelerator” for the last mile.

The name 500 Iride takes its cue from the iconic round headlights of the 500, which have distinguished it for 64 years. The same style is found in the circular position light, placed under the handlebar, which makes the new Stellantis vehicle unique in the panorama of electric scooters. But the name Iride also recalls the rainbow, as an expression of beauty in nature.

Not surprisingly, the first two colors available are Celestial Blue and Cloud Gray which refer respectively to the sky and rain clouds. It will be available soon too the red livery which pays tribute to the new (500) RED Family brand, born from the collaboration between Fiat and (RED) to spread the shared message of care for the environment, for the planet and for people.

The new 500 Iride electric scooter mounts a 250W motor, runs in autonomy up to 30 kilometers, with a maximum speed of up to 25 km / h (clearly subject to local regulation); it can be fully recharged in 4 and a half hours. Its wide footboard, 10 ″ tube tires, rear shock absorber, integrated display and telescopic handlebar offer a driving experience with absolute comfort. The scooter weighs only 15 kg and, thanks also to the easy-folding closure, it is easily transportable (a dedicated bag has also been created for convenient transport by car).

Fast, comfortable and portable, the new 500 Iride is the ideal solution for urban and emission-free electric mobility, it will be on sale at all Fiat dealerships and on the Mopar Store. at the introductory price of 699 euros.