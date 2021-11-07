500 Lire: Rare Coins of 15 thousand euros! Here are what they are!

Rare Coins once again in the spotlight. Some specimens of the old Italian Lira they could now be worth thousands of euros.

Who does not remember the much loved ones 500 Lire? Even if years have passed since the entry of the single currency (euro) into the national territory, it is golden and silver coin remains vivid in our childhood memories.

We challenge anyone to say otherwise! Well, today the 500 Lire which brings to mind the memories related to our childhood or adolescence have become Rare Coins of immense value economic.

Of course, not all coins now boast some prestige.

More information on the most popular 500 Lire can be found in the YouTube video of “Coins of Value”.

Alone some pieces are particularly sought after by collectors and by the numismatic experts willing to pay any amount to win the coveted 500 Lire.

Yet, if luck is on our side, just owning Rare Coins could turn into a chance of earning painless without making who knows what effort. Just simply start an intense business search for the hidden “treasure”.

Rare Coins might lying forgotten in some remote home environment, between car seats, in the clothes no longer worn or jealously kept in drawers or desks.

That said, let’s not waste any more time. Once again, thanks to the information provided by the website “MoneteRare.net”, managed by numismatic professionals, we will reveal what are the historical and physical characteristics which make a 500 Lire rare, which are the quotations in euro of the respective pieces and how to turn simple possession into an unprecedented earning opportunity.

500 Lire: pay attention to the state of Rare Coins

Even before diving into the historical journey of the Lira with an interesting economic value, it is necessary clarify a couple of concepts. Not all currencies, as anticipated at the beginning of the article, take on a substantial quotation value in euro over time.

In particular, Rare Coins are considered as such if treated as real gems, kept with extreme and rigorous care.

One piece, not just of 500 Italian Lire but of any other coin, it is defined as FDC (Fior Di Conio) if it has never circulated or does not show evident signs of wear due to its use.

That’s why owning 500 Lire perfectly preserved can earn staggering figures. But let’s see immediately on which Rare Coins collectors from all over the world have opened the treasure hunt!

Not only 500 Lire: the 1947 Rare Orange Lire Coins are worth 1,500 euros

Before we get to 500 Lire we will do a brief historical and economic excursus on other Rare Coins just to provide you as much information as possible about other coins that could be in your possession and be worth fine euros.

Let’s start with the Orange Lire of 1947. A penny from small size on which we find engraved on one side with an orange twig, on the other one woman adorned with ears. Well, they are the Rare Coins minted in 1947 a worth a salary.

If you find yourself in possession of the old Orange Lire made in 1947, in perfect condition therefore in FDC state, you know from its sale you could get 1,500 euros.

500 Lire and more: the 1947 2 Lire Spiga Rare Coins are worth 1,800 euros today

Not just 500 Lire is the exact title to highlight how other small coins of the old coin can still represent one noteworthy source of income.

For example, the quotations in euro of the 2 Lire Spiga minted in 1947 reach peaks of 1,800 euros.

Having these small Rare Coins at home ensures a profit of 1,800 euros without lifting a finger.

Even if the economic value is much lower than that of 500 Lire rare this it does not mean that they should be underestimated, especially in an economic situation like the current one in which any sum of money “dropped from above” could make a difference.

5 Lire Uva 1946: 1,200 euros for these Rare Coins

Let’s now pass to the 5 Lire Grapes minted in 1946. These are very ancient Rare Coins, first to be produced by the Italian Republic.

Made in Italma, from weight of 2.5 grams and from diameter of 26.7mm, hardly escape the numismatic experts and collectors for the engravings on the obverse and on the reverse: on the one hand it is reproduced a bunch of grapes, on the other hand there is the representation of a woman holding a torch.

But which ones 5 Lire grapes from 1946 are considered Rare Coins? Their prestige can be seen in the specimens minted for trial. More in detail, only the pieces with the wording “test” present near the bunch of grapes worth a nice nest egg.

Being in small circulation they are among the most desired specimens by collectors for this reason willing to pay any amount of money to get hold of it.

Attention! Only the 5 Lire Grapes minted in 1946 and 1947 with this feature and in excellent condition (FDC) can come to be valid 1,200 euros.

For the others you can earn a maximum 50 euros per piece.Obviously they do not hold up to comparison with the euro value of the 500 Lire.

500 Lire and more: with the 5 Lire Delfino Rare Coins you can earn 2,000 euros

But let’s come to 5 Lire Delfino minted in 1951, these too made entirely in Italma. With a weight of one gram it’s a diameter of 2 centimeters, are part of the list of Italian Rare Coins coveted by collectors from all over the world.

Aesthetically recognizable by the graphic representation of a dolphin on one side and of one rudder on the other, are present in several versions depending on the year of minting. For this reason they have a different quotation value.

Let us clarify it once again: it is a question of quotations in euro that are significant, but far from the profit obtainable from the sale of the 500 lire.

But let’s examine them in detail. The 5 Lire Delfino minted from 1951 to 1955 are worth today no more than 8 euros because ofabundant number of pieces produced. A little less than double, it will be possible to obtain from the sale of 5 Lire dating back to 1954: a single specimen in the Fior di Conio state has an economic value not exceeding 15 euros.

Only the Rare 5 Lire coins minted in 1951 with the wording “proof” they have an important quotation value, certainly due to the low number of copies put into circulation, about 400 thousand.

Perfectly intact and well maintained they can be worth as much as 2,000 euros.

A significant quotation value that allows it to somehow hold up the comparison with the 500 Lire.

Otherwise, low income could be obtained from the sale of the 5 coins Lire made from 1966 to 1967. Since they are not real Rare Coins they can be worth no more than 5 euros.

500 Lire and more: 4,000 euros for these Rare Coins

Continuing our journey through time we arrive at 10 Italian Lire. More in detail, they are the Rare Coins produced in 1947, In the 1954 is in the 1955 to be valid today a nice stack of money.

Although aesthetically very many, the listing value of the 10 Lire Spiga made in 1954 is rather low. Having been produced in massive quantities, today they are worth the most 90 euros.

Much lower is the economic value of the 10 Lire Spiga minted in 1955, so much so that it is doubtful that it could be Rare Coins. In fact, from the sale of a single specimen, only one can be obtained 20 euro if the piece is well preserved.

But let’s now come to the 10 Lire Olivo of 1947, the only ones to hold up the comparison with the 500 Lire in terms of earnings. It is about Rare highly sought after coins from collections willing to pay up to 4,000 euros for a single specimen.

Their high quotation value in euro is due to the difficulty in finding any still in circulation. In short, it is Fr.It is virtually impossible to have a 10 Olire Olivo from 1947, but never limit your luck!

Rare coins with a record value: The 500 silver lire of 1957 are worth 15 thousand euros!

We finally got to “Strong piece”. We deliberately end the journey into the world of Italian Rare Coins with the 1957 500 Lire.

It is about coins minted entirely in Silver, also known under the name of “500 Lire Caravelle”, from the weight of 11 grams and from diameter of 29.5mm. We are talking about the most famous 500 Lire ever made since it is a “proof” coin.

But there are others characteristics make it one of the rare coins today most sought after in the world. Aesthetically it presents a series of Minting “errors” what do they do increase the economic value above all expectations.

If you find yourself having one 500 Lire of 1957 with the sails of caravels upwind and the written “REPUBBLICA” instead of “REPVBBLICA” start celebrating! Only one copy of these 500 Lire is worth now a good 15 thousand euros!

500 Lire: how and where to sell them immediately

If the hunt for the coin was successful e you find yourself in your hands a 500 Lire from 1957 or other Rare Coins, the first thing to do is contact a professional of the sector.

Once you have confirmed that the change in your possession is a coin of enormous economic prestige, it is simply necessary sell it. Where is it? But on the internet!

The web is teeming with collectors all over the world always looking for rare coins of important historical economic value. In addition to Ebay, there areor hundreds of websites where coins can be sold.

What do you have to do? Immediately choose a website that best reflects your preferences (choose those managed by numismatic experts you will be on the safe side), take a picture of the Obverse and the Verso of your 500 Lire, insert it on the platform, describe its characteristics andSet the minimum price of sale.

Don’t be impatient, some inveterate collector will contact you surely!