500 lire, this coin thrown into the drawer of memories is worth a tombola

Certain old lire or euros may seem, at first glance, cheap, normal. It takes an expert eye to recognize coins (old or new) that could be worth a fortune for a detail, a defect, an error that makes them unique.

This is the case with some 500 lire, 2 euros or 1 cent euros that we show below. They are listed and sold on eBay at crazy prices: some collectors would be willing to shell out thousands of euros to win these coins.

These 500 lire are worth a raffle

As evidenced by Free, some coins no longer in circulation may be worth a tombola: for example, the 500 lire with certain characteristics.

The 500 lire coins, difficult to forget, they can sometimes present an error, an imperfection.

Taking a look at the world of collecting, you can see 500 lire coins with the traditional facades that show the Republic and the Quirinale square. So far, all normal were it not for one detail: the image is decentralized. A mistake that is valid 2,800 euros.

Do you have these 2 euros in your drawer? They are worth a fortune

As with the 500 lire coins, you may have some 2 euro coins in your drawer. We are talking about the 2 euro coin minted in 2007 from the Principality of Monaco in memory and in honor of the unforgettable actress and princess Grace Kelly. There are 2,000 examples of this coin in circulation.

The price is variable: every single unit could be worth between 2,000 and 2,500 euros. Beyond the commemorative value, these 2 euro coins have a higher quality, so they are priced higher.

The 1 cent coin that everyone would like to own

In addition to the 500 lire and the 2 euro described, there is a particular 1 cent coin worth a raffle: collectors would pay up to $ 50,000 for it (44,000 euros about). It is a coin in which one is depicted Oak. It has peculiar characteristics: the color is yellow, not copper because it was made with the steel of 10 cents coins.