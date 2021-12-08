It is certainly not advisable to underestimate the glycemic peaks as well as the high LDL cholesterol values. Also because a simple venous blood sample is sufficient to monitor the concentration of sugars and fats. It should be noted that these are the blood glucose values ​​that reveal pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes. In order to diagnose diabetic disease, blood glucose values ​​must exceed a certain threshold. Therefore, it is necessary to undergo regular clinical investigations because hyperglycemia does not always manifest symptoms. Equally asymptomatic could be hypertriglyceridemia, as well as high bad cholesterol values. Hence the need to undergo periodic checks. And it is the experts who indicate which cholesterol values ​​not to exceed after the age of 50 to defend the cardiovascular system.

We will never tire of repeating what advantages and benefits derive from proper nutrition and exercise. Even moderate-paced motor activity has extraordinary psychophysical positive effects. In fact, it is not necessary to undergo titanic efforts and efforts to ensure well-being for the cardiovascular system and the brain. However, it is necessary to add healthy foods and drinks to sport to avoid the onset of cardiovascular diseases. Those who manage to follow a correct meal plan could, for example, bring this typical autumn vegetable to the table as a side dish or with pasta, which really lowers blood sugar and triglycerides. Likewise, according to some studies, 500 milligrams of this ancient plant substance could show fairly high blood sugar and triglyceride values.

500 milligrams of this ancient plant substance could bring back fairly high blood sugar and triglyceride values

There are several botanicals that are obtained from millenary plants that have revealed extraordinary benefits on the metabolism of fats. In particular, according to research, treatment with berberine is particularly effective in regulating glucose and lipid metabolism. Berberine is a plant substance that is obtained from a thorny shrub. Already known to oriental medicine, this substance was an excellent homeopathic remedy. Specifically, the intake of this alkaloid would counteract the rise in blood glucose and fat levels.

The subjects involved in the aforementioned study were given 500 milligrams of berberine 3 times a day before lunch and dinner. At the end of the treatment, the efficacy parameters relating to the levels of triglycerides and fasting and postprandial glycaemia were evaluated. In particular in subjects suffering from type 2 diabetes, the administration of berberine resulted in a significant lowering of glycaemia and lipids. Research that appeared in Nature Medicine would have confirmed the beneficial properties of this ancient herb. The results of the study in fact revealed a reduction of 35% of triglycerides and 25% of LDL cholesterol thanks to supplementation with berberine.