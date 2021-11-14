World

“500 people bitten”, who falls into terror – Libero Quotidiano

Climate change is causing unprecedented damage. Among them, there is also the plague of scorpions, which in the last days they bit over 500 people after having gone into the inhabited centers due to the unusual torrential rains. It happened to Aswan, Egypt. “503 citizens received an antidote after being bitten by scorpions that left their burrows due to torrential rains,” he said. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, but also the interim Minister of Health.

At first, an undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Ehab Hanafy, said that “3 people were killed and another 450 were injured by scorpion stings due to bad weather and the latest floods that hit Aswan yesterday”. But the deaths from poisoning were later denied. Generally, in fact, scorpion stings are not fatal, but only cause pain, numbness, tingling and swelling.

In severe cases, however, difficulty in breathing, muscle contractions, abnormal movements of the neck and eyes, salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, hypertension, tachycardia, restlessness or excitability may be found. Meanwhile in Aswan, to ensure the safety of students today schools remained closed. Finally, the Minister of Health reassured citizens on the availability of a strategic supply of antidotes against scorpion and snake stings in all hospitals in the country.

