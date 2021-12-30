“500 thousand jobs at risk due to higher electricity and gas prices”

There will be many companies that – according to the CGIA – will opt for shutdown of machinery, at least temporarily, to cope with the price explosion. Keeping the systems switched on could be too expensive a fixed cost. From the companies that produce glass, paper, ceramics, cement, or plastic, to those of heavy mechanics, food, chemistry, up to those that represent the made in Italy in the world, the risk is valid for everyone. The annual changes in tariffs in some sectors risk reaching as much as 250% “.

The production districts most in difficulty. According to the CGIA, there are already sectors particularly affected by the increases: Cartario di Lucca-Capannori; Plastics of Treviso, Vicenza and Padua; Metalli of Brescia-Lumezzane; Low metalworker from Mantua; Metalworker of Lecco; Sassuolo tiles; Termomeccanica Padua; Murano’s glass.

The reasons for the price surge. The purchase of Co2 emission quotas, whose price has quadrupled in recent months and, for at least 40%, is being passed on to the cost of energy, plays a primary role. Secondly – again according to the Mestre research center – the natural gas supply policy would have failed, causing prices to increase by more than six times compared to the first months of this year. According to the Artisans, the Government should increase the measures already taken with the 2022 Budget Law, making at least one billion euros a month available to businesses until next June.

Race to renewable energies. “We have put 8 billion so far to tackle a huge increase in gas prices and they have not been enough to completely mitigate the bills” underlines Roberto Cingolani in an interview on Corriere della Sera. Changing pace from the past in which we were content to push the switch and have the light, the Minister of Ecological Transition looks to the long term and to the instrument of Pnrr as an opportunity to structure a different mix of energy production sources for the years to come. The Simplification decree will accelerate the authorization process for new energy production plants from renewable sources, taking it from 1,200 to 300 days – says Cingolani.

Investments in renewables would also be a long-term solution for the director of Enel Italy, Nicola Lanzetta, interviewed by The messenger. Regarding the current situation Lanzetta specifies that prices will continue to run and that only in spring it is hoped that the trend can stop. Then he replies to the statements of Prime Minister Draghi that he would have asked for help from energy producers who are making “fantastic” profits. “At the moment – replies Lanzetta – there are no requests and Enel is not benefiting from this situation as the renewable production of the group in Italy has been sold in advance to the final market”.