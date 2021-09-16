500 workouts: so Ben Affleck turned into Batman

Batman’s muscled Ben Affleck is the result of a tough nutrition and training plan. there he is

Statuesque physique, shoulders and biceps designed to scare any opponent, abs visible even through the very tight black kevlar jumpsuit that needed 25 minutes and the help of an assistant to be put on: interpret Batman it wasn’t easy even for a Hollywood star like Ben Affleck, as the Dark Knight in “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” (by Zack Snyder, released in 2016) and “Justice League” (by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon, from 2017 and currently airing on Sky Cinema and Now TV in Snyder’s director’s cut). To help him become a physically believable Batman, he thought about it Walter Norton Jr. who in 2008 had also worked in the NBA with the Boston Celtics.

20 MONTHS AND 500 WORKOUTS – The muscular Ben Affleck of the film is the result of 20 months of hard work that has developed into over 500 workouts, designed to sculpt the actor’s physique and ensure that, in any shot, every single muscle of his 102 kg by 193 cm in height he appeared perfect and proportionate. Affleck, as a great professional in the cinema, took extremely seriously the guidelines set by the coach and agreed on a parallel training path to work for other roles that he was carrying out in the two years preceding the shooting of the film. Warner Bros.

Until the arrival in Detroit (Michigan), where the first scenes of the film were shot and where the actor intensified the training program of body building And functional training which led him to gain 10 kg of muscle, with a body fat percentage of 7.9%. Objective to be maintained for the entire duration of the shooting of the film also thanks to rest and a rigorous diet studied by nutritionist Rehan Jalali.

AS AN MMA FIGHTER – "The goal – explains Norton in an interview – was that his physique resembled that of a heavyweight fighter in mixed martial arts, that is, of a person with a muscle mass important, but just as much agility".

The physical trainer himself adds that the result was achieved thanks to Affleck’s dedication to workouts that combined a dense series of exercises: squats to build strength and leg muscles; vertical and horizontal pull-ups to add size and strength to arms and back; vertical and horizontal thrusts for the chest, neck and torso; hybrid exercises to strengthen the core and improve movement. “I knew that a large part of the expectations of the public would be placed on my physical form – explained the Californian actor later – and it was something over which I had a certain control. I could have failed and not reached the goal, but I wouldn’t have allowed it to be because of something that I could have avoided if I had worked harder ”.

AFFLECK’S TRAINING AND DIET – Specifically, the training program included six consecutive training days (between an hour and a half and two and a half hours each) with two days off, while the diet aimed to provide the body with about 3 thousand calories daily, with the integration of conjugated linoleic acid and a balance that included the 45% carbohydrates, 35% protein and 20% fat. Cow’s milk (replaced by almond milk) and carbohydrates at dinner where, instead, there were often eggs and chicken were banned from the diet. As for the actual training, they were five key exercises on which the whole session was then built: 4 sets of 12 repetitions of front squats with dumbbells (without overloading the spine); 4 sets of 8 repetitions of deadlifts (to increase testosterone and work on the back muscles); 4 sets of 10 repetitions for each side of drop sit (an ancient kung fu exercise that increases endurance and strength in the legs); 4 sets of 10 repetitions on each side of leg pushups and side kicks (to work on the legs, oblique abdominals, hip flexors and balance); 3 sets of 60 seconds of side hollow rocks (high intensity to work the abs, lumbar and hip flexors).