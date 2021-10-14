$ 500,000 paid in a failed Ethereum transaction

Source: Adobe / epic_images

The transactions from Ethereum (ETH) can be deceptive when it comes to fees, and this is by no means the first time someone has had to pay huge fees for a failed transaction, this time of $ 533,901 in total.

What appears to have happened is that this user wanted to participate in the token sale via the decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) Strips Finance. Announced five days ago, the Initial Dex Offering (IDO), i.e. the sale of STRP tokens, was conducted on the MISO platform of Sushiswap on 13 October, for a duration of 24 hours.

750,000 STRPs were available for auction and sold out within seconds. This suggests that competitiveness has likely led the user to be less careful with their purchase attempt.

Furthermore, in such a competitive atmosphere, users can decide to use a communication protocol known as Flashbot. These allow Ethereum users to communicate with miners and pay for their transaction to take priority. Therefore, it is in their best interest to keep it private until the miner includes it in the block.

For some reason, it appears that this did not happen as expected: the transaction was public, included in a block, but the sale ended in the second place. The transaction failed “with error ‘DutchAuction: out of auction hours'” – and the user had to pay 123.23 ETH (423.961 USD at the time).

For Etherscan, an error occurred while executing the contract.

“Something is wrong with the flashbots. It seems a flashbot repeater is doing the bad “, commented a Twitter user. Typically, a transaction is not completed if there are no tokens available for purchase.

However, Flashbots Product Manager Robert Miller he answered that the transaction was sent to the mempool, where Etherscan saw it. “Also, we’ve never seen him in the Flashbots relay,” he said.

A person who claimed to be the sender of the transaction claimed to have sent it to the flashbots, but “it was shown in the mempool after my broadcast and was sometimes undermined by f2pool“.

They also said they didn’t see this transaction in their incoming flashbot bundles, and there are no “uncle locks”, meaning the transaction wouldn’t be relayed back to the mempool. What was wrong then … – blanker.eth (@BlankerLin) October 13, 2021

The sender also paid another 30 ETH (109,940) as a result of the failed transaction, and it appears that this payment may have been sent to the network to cancel a second transaction made during the STRP auction sent via Flashbots.

“This would seem like a big problem with the platform, which should be able to handle multiple addresses trying to buy tokens and not even try to charge a fee in the first place,” commented a Redditor.

Comments from other users on ETH

And others have gone even further, claiming that the high fees on the network drove them away from Ethereum and ETH.

But there are those who argue that it was not Ethereum’s fault, with some saying it is a mistake made by the person who programmed the bot into a bot trade. “This has nothing to do with ETH and everything to do with a very poor launch method,” said one user, with another claiming that “Ethereum worked as expected.”

These commentators blame the teams behind the launch. “It seems that 0 thoughts have been made about how tokens should be launched in the platform. Having at least an upper limit per address, whitelisted addresses before launch and releasing the tokens slowly,” said a Redditor.

While some wonder why the user didn’t send 0 ETH to himself to cancel the previous transaction instead of 30 ETH, others have listed things that could have been paid for with more than half a million dollars given for fees in failed transactions / canceled – including a Lambo, a luxury property in the country where the commentator lives and college debts.

Regardless of whose fault it is, “I’ll tell you one thing. If this happens to me, you would see a grown man crumble and cry enough to fill a bathtub, “concluded Redditor” Jasquirtin “.

Source: bitinfocharts.com

_______

