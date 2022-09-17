503 days, Barça suffers from the departure of Messi

Despite the big recruitment and the progress seen in recent months, FC Barcelona is still suffering from the departure of Lionel Messi. The Argentinian left a big void at the Catalan club, especially in the success of a direct free kick. A problem to which Barça may have found one or more remedies for this season.

The story between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona may not be over for good. At least that’s what Joan Laporta says when he talks about his ” moral debt “With the player he pushed towards the exit in the summer of 2021. The president of Barça would be happy to recover him free next June provided that the Argentinian does not extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Until then, the Blaugrana will have to manage without the Pulga to end their dependence on direct free kicks.

Messi gone, Barça can’t do it anymore

Indeed, the vice-champion of Spain has not scored in this exercise since May 2, 2021 and the goal of Lionel Messi in Valencia (2-3) during the 34th day of La Liga. It has already been 503 days since Barça scored on a direct free kick, underlines Mundo Deportivo. However, many have tried their luck. Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Miralem Pjanic, Jordi Alba, Gerard Piqué… None of them shone on a set ball outside the area. One less threat to Barça’s opponents who trembled every time Lionel Messi stepped forward to strike. But the Catalan club could well put an end to this bad dynamic this season.





Because this summer, a specialist named Marcos Alonso landed at Camp Nou with his six career direct free kicks, including five with Chelsea and one for Fiorentina. And the left side is not the only reinforcement capable of succeeding Lionel Messi. Author of five direct free kicks with Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski represents a new asset. Like winger Raphinha who had managed two in the Leeds jersey, and who found the bar in pre-season. If we also count Memphis Depay and his 13 direct free kicks, Barça seem sufficiently armed to compensate for the loss of their gunner.