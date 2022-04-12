505 migrants arrived in Pozzallo, the municipal gymnasium opened for reception

The landing of 505 migrants who arrived in Pozzallo during the night was concluded: 500 from Bangladesh, the other 5 of Egyptian nationality. All men. Twenty-one minors who were made to get off first, while the Usmaf team led by doctor Vincenzo Morello continued the checks on board the tugboat Nos Aries, on which the 505 were transshipped by an iron fishing boat in poor condition, 3.5 miles off the coast of Pozzallo.

The arrival in Pozzallo at 3.30. Some who were barefoot were given slippers; for all a bottle of water given to them by the volunteers of the Misericordie of Modica. Following the photo-signaling operations on the quay. The migrants were then put on the bus that took them to the municipal gym. According to the first information learned by AGI they would have spent three days at sea.

The operations are coordinated by the Prefecture of Ragusa. It was the prefect Giuseppe Ranieri who ordered that migrants be housed in the municipal gym. Civil protection immediately began to transfer mattresses and blankets to the structure as well as basic necessities. Also in the gym, Covid detection swabs will be carried out. On the quay there are three ambulances, the forces of order of the joint forces (police, carabinieri and financial police, in addition to the harbor master’s office), the doctors of the ASP, the provincial health company and of Usmaf, the maritime health office.

© All rights reserved