51 thousand more are looking for work

Newly employed men only – In the last month, employment has only concerned men, who in October were 36 thousand more among those with a job. On an annual basis, more than two thirds of the overall growth in employment involved men: 271,000 more than the overall 390,000 (+ 118,000 women). The fewer unemployed in October 2020 are 139 thousand, but only 22 thousand women compared to 117 thousand men. In practice, while the trend-based unemployment rate fell by 0.3% for men, it remained unchanged for women.

More work for under 25s – According to Istat, the number of employed persons under 25 is growing with an increase, in the range between 15 and 24 years, of 38 thousand units in September and of 129 thousand in October 2020. The total increase over the month (35 thousand) is a third of that over the year (+ 129 thousand out of 390 thousand employed in total) concerns young people under the age of 25. The unemployment rate in this age group fell to 28.2%, 1.4% lower over the month and 2.7% lower over the year, while the employment rate rose to 18, 5%. Employees in this age group grew by 5.3% over the year and 5.9% net of the demographic component. The figure is also linked to the growth in fixed-term work (+ 384,000 temporary employees and + 137,000 permanent employees compared to -132,000 independent workers out of + 390,000 total employees).

Less unemployed among young people, Italy third in the EU – Overall, youth unemployment in Italy therefore drops to 28.2% from 29.6% in September: the Italian rate is the third highest in the EU after Greece and Spain, where unemployment among young people under 25 is respectively 33. , 2% (up from September, to 28.1%) and 30.3% (down from 30.7% in September), according to Eurostat data. In October, the youth unemployment rate stood at 15.9% both in the euro area and in the EU-27, down compared to September, when they were respectively 16.1% and 16%. A year earlier, in October 2020, the rate was 17.6% in the EU and 18.2% in the Eurozone