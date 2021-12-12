51 year old dies in hospital. VIDEO Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

REGGIO EMILIA – He had reached the 28th km of the Reggio marathon. In Ghiardello, in via della Polita, he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. It was around 12.30. The first to help the 51-year-old marathon runner, resident in Albinea, was another marathon runner, an intensive care nurse from Milan who was also in the race. The woman quickly realized that the 51-year-old was having a heart attack and started heart massage. In the meantime, help has been called. The 118 also raised the helicopter from Parma. Upon arrival of the doctors, the conditions of the athlete from Albinea immediately appeared critical, the man after being intubated was urgently transported by car to Santa Maria Nuova in Reggio. Unfortunately he died a few hours after arriving at the hospital. The 51-year-old was a former cyclist and ran the marathon as a free athlete, he was not affiliated with any federation. In fact, the regulation allows it in the presence of a medical certificate of competitive sporting fitness.

