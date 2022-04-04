51,200 euros for the Intensive Medicine Service of the Trueta hospital in Girona

Massimo Bottura, Mauro Colagreco and the Roca. Just a few weeks ago, the three tenors of world cuisine offered a unique charity dinner at the three-star Celler de Roca to raise funds for the Intensive Medicine Service of the Trueta hospital in Girona, where Marina Roca, just a year ago, was hospitalized after suffering from a serious traffic accident.

Specifically, they have managed to raise 51,200 euros that will go to the service run by the intensivist doctor Josep-Maria Sirvent, who through a letter of thanks wanted to share with Eat how the toilets who treated Marina Roca – fully recovered today – experienced the distressing moment in which she was admitted to the hospital unit in critical condition. A letter you can read below:

‘From the other side’, by Josep-Maria Sirvent

A year ago I received a message from the intensivist on duty at our ICU informing me of the admission of Marina, the daughter of our friends Anna and Joan. She had suffered a severe head injury with an uncertain initial prognosis and required surgical treatment and emergent invasive monitoring. The entire team was fully activated as we always do, although in this case there was a very intense emotional component. The initial feeling was horrible, that girl we had seen grow up going to school with her brother and our daughter.

From the other side, but very closely, we followed Marina’s clinical evolution and gave support and encouragement to her devastated parents. We talked with them, we explained the meaning of the injuries and the possibilities of recovery. Still today we remember with my wife her faces in that bitter coffee we were having on a cold afternoon in March. Faces contorted by deep pain and expressionless, words of rage and fury at what had happened.





Day after day in the ICU, the responsible medical and nursing team, and myself, informed them of the clinical advances and how their daughter’s brain injuries were improving. Many days we didn’t know what to say to cheer them up, as there was no meaningful progression data. So during the first 15 days, then after a moment there was a significant improvement, she opened her eyes and began to communicate with her parents and the professionals who cared for her. We witness the recovery of Joan’s weak voice, we experience Anna’s euphoria and those cold faces from the beginning, once again they regained their expressiveness and were filled with life and hope.

It did not surprise me at all that in the following months, in which Marina gradually recovered, her parents wanted to thank the care received at the city’s public hospital, Josep Trueta de Girona, and more specifically, the ICU team for their tireless work. in times of pandemic, which coincided with her daughter’s admission to the unit.

Thus, we outlined the way in which they could collaborate with the patronage system of the “Fem+Trueta” hospital, we designed the project to improve care for neurocritical patients, fundamentally based on the implementation of advanced monitoring in the ICU. They thought of organizing a solidarity dinner to coincide with the Girona Gastronomic Forum and that Joan proposed to hold with his two friends and great chefs, a 6-hands dinner with Massimo Bottura, Mauro Colagreco and himself. The coffees that we had with Joan in those preparation sessions, those already tasted like glory.

Joan Roca, Massimo Bottura and Mauro Colagreco during the preparations for the charity dinner held at Celler de Can Roca Pere Duran/Nord Media

On March 14, we attended a presentation given by the three Best of the best chefs in the Auditorium, which was truly extraordinary for being focused all the time on the relationship between haute cuisine and the global world. They spoke of the importance of culture, awareness, sustainability, respect for the past to build the future in haute cuisine. Joan repeating for the umpteenth time that “we are only cooks but we can be a tool for change” and that the focus should shift to those of us on this side working for the health of people, doctors, nurses and researchers, to make a world better.

All three agreed that we must realize that the experiences and problems that occur in a restaurant and its human team, happen in the same way in other professionals such as health workers, firefighters or farmers. We must take care of the team and its environment to obtain good results. We must work and produce always respecting nature in all its aspects. We must take care of the world we have and celebrate life a thousand times. The truth is that the long hour that his presentation lasted became short and that debate between the three greats talking about the simple and important things in their lives, the need to humanize themselves and be inspiring change in society was wonderful.

Later, at the solidarity dinner that was held at Celler de Can Roca, they told me that Marina looked splendid taking photos and chatting with the guests. Her recovery has been practically complete one year after the accident, a real gift for her, her family and her friends.

I have told this story from the other side, these days when it has been explained many times from the side of the protagonists, to say once again, thank you Roca family for how you are and know that you will always have us there to try to change among all the world we live in. Let’s celebrate health and life!