51,993 new cases and 85 deaths- Corriere.it

I’m 51,993 new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 63,815, here the bulletin). Thus, the number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic rises to at least 15,711.11. THE there are 85 deaths today (yesterday there were 133), for a total of 161,687 victims since February 2020. To date, in Italy, the people who are positive for the coronavirus are 1,273,331.

Tampons and hospitalizations

I’m 334,224 molecular and antigenic buffers carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 424,482. The positive rate of 15.6%, or + 0.5% compared to yesterday, when it was 15%. I’m 403 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. There are 33 daily admissions. There are 9,758 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 120 fewer than yesterday.

The cases region by region

The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Lombardy: 6,229 (yesterday +8,598 cases)

Veneto: 4,769 (yesterday +6,354 cases)

Campania: 6.419 (yesterday +6.971 cases)

Lazio: 6.198 (yesterday +6.894 cases)

Emilia Romagna: 4,569 (yesterday +4,656 cases)

Piedmont: 2,086 (yesterday +3,518 cases)

Tuscany: 3,787 (yesterday +3,983 cases)

Sicily: 3,363 (yesterday +4,399 cases)

Puglia: 3,793 (yesterday +5,277 cases)

Marche: 1.663 (yesterday +1.784 cases)

Liguria: 1,220 (yesterday +1,516 cases)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 712 (yesterday +1.194 cases)

Abruzzo: 1,913 (yesterday +1,948 cases)

Calabria: 1,494 (yesterday +1,873 cases)

Sardinia: 1,160 (yesterday +1,643 cases)

Umbria: 971 (yesterday +1.163 cases)

PA Bolzano: 292 (yesterday +450 cases)

PA Trento: 312 (yesterday +415 cases)

Basilicata: 523 (yesterday +698 cases)

Molise: 423 (yesterday +377 cases)

Valle d’Aosta: 97 (yesterday +104 cases)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.