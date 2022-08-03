53 beverages and nutritional products withdrawn due to possible contamination with Cronobacter | USA

53 products, mostly beverages, of the company Lyons Magnus have been withdrawn from the market due to possible microbial contamination of Cronobacter sakazakiireported the company.

The recall includes certain lots of beverages such as liquid coffee, pediatric nutritional supplements, protein shakes, nutritional shakes and other thickened liquids, CNN said.

Among the products, the brands Oatly, Stumptown, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, Aloha, Kate Farms, and Premier Protein.

“Preliminary root cause analysis shows products did not meet commercial specifications for sterility”said the retreat.

No illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported, the company said. People who have purchased the recalled products are asked to discard or return them for a refund.

Cronobacter is a bacteria that can be found in dry goods and sewage waterAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Infection (CDC), the infection can be particularly dangerous in infants, people over 65, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, meningitis, vomiting, and urinary tract infections in adults and seizures in infants.

The recall does not include products made for children under 1 year of age, the FDA reiterated.

All 53 products are listed, along with affected UPC numbers, lot codes and Best Buy dates, on the company’s website https://www.lyonsmagnus.com/

You can find the lot code and expiration date on the top of individual boxes or on the side of multi-box boxes.

Customers can also call the Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557, the company said.

Anyone who has any of the recalled products should immediately throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.