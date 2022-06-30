Entertainment

53 Famous couples that we find SUPER rare to see in public

It is so rare to see them in public that we even forget that they are together.

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since not all couples are out there publicly jumping happily through life like “Kravis” and “Kete”, let’s go over the famous couples we never see together…

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

1.

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean

They have been married for over 55 years!

two.

Sidney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

3.

Alexa Demie and Christian Berishaj

Four.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga

Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

5.

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arthur Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

6.

Todd Spiwak and Jim Parsons

Nbc/NBCU Photobank via Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

7.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Pepe Mendez/GC Images/Getty Images

8.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images

We’ve seen them together in public like, no kidding, twice in over 10 years.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

9.

Lizzo and Myke Wright

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV

10.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

GOR/GC Images/Getty Images

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

eleven.

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

12.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

They were first seen on the red carpet earlier this year.

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

13.

Keira Knightley and James Righton

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

14.

Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

fifteen.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

16.

Georges LeBar and RuPaul

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic/Getty Images

17.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

18.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart

Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

19.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

twenty.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

twenty-one.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

They went to the 2021 Met Gala together.

22.

Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The only photos of them during a public performance are these gory photos from 2016.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

23.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Bg008/GC Images/Getty Images

24.

Dave McCary and Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

They got married in 2020.

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

25.

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

26.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

27.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

28.

Lorde and Justin Warren

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

29.

Adele and Rich Paul

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

30.

Michel Stern and Lisa Kudrow

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

31.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Jmenternational / Getty Images

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

32.

Lori and Guy Fieri

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Joey Foley/FilmMagic/Getty Images

33.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Landmark Vineyards/Getty Images

3. 4.

Maya Hawke and Spencer Barnett

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

35.

David Harbor and Lily Allen

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

36.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

37.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

38.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

39.

Kal Penn and Josh

James Devaney/Getty Images

We still don’t know her fiancé’s last name.

40.

Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew

Jerritt Clark/GC Images/Getty Images

They recently reconciled after being apart for a while since last year.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

41.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

Spot, Gice / SPOT-Vasquez / BACKGRID

42.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

David Livingston / Getty Images for Fashion Media

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

43.

Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts

Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

44.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Four. Five.

Kacey Musgraves and Cole Schafer

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

46.

Kesha and Brad Ashenfelter

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for dcp / Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

47.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

48.

Barbie Ferreira and Elle Puckett

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for HBO Max

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for HBO Max

49.

Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

fifty.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

51.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images

52.

Alev Aydin and Halsey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

53.

And last but not least, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

