53,588 new cases and 118 deaths – Corriere.it

The data for Sunday 3 April. The rate of positivity decreasing slightly: from 14.8% to 14.7%

In Italy there are 53,588 new positives at Covid against the 70,803 of yesterday but above all the 59,555 of last Sunday. The deaths are 118 (yesterday 129): the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 159,784. what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The tampons The swabs processed are 364,182 (yesterday 477,041) with a positivity rate that drops from 14.8% to 14.7%. There are 489 patients admitted to intensive care, 4 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 42. The people admitted to the ordinary wards return to over 10 thousand: they are 10,017, or 68 more than yesterday.

The positives The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 48,486 (yesterday 65,159) for a total that rises to 13,402,015. The current positives are 6,405 more (yesterday +6,124) reaching 1,284,016. Of these, 1,273,510 are in home isolation.

The regions The region with the highest number of cases today is Lazio with 6,533 infections, followed by Campania (+6.373), Lombardy (+6.371), Puglia (+4.929) and Veneto (+4.881).