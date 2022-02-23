54.7% of those admitted to Medicine at UNA are women

Of a total of 190 positions between the central and subsidiary offices, at least 104 were occupied by women, which reflects a greater interest on the part of this population group towards a highly demanding and highly competitive career such as Medicine.

Dr. Walter Delgado, Director of Admission of the FCM-UNA, specified that breaking down the data at the headquarters, located in the Saxony neighborhood of Asunción, 52.6% of the entrants are female. That is, of a total of 150 places, 79 are occupied by women.

Meanwhile, in the Santa Rosa del Aguaray branch, Department of San Pedro, the proportion was even higher compared to the headquarters, with 62.5%.

The first on the list of entrants (highest score) from the central headquarters is Viviana Abigail Díaz Torales, 18, from the city of San Lorenzo.

Not a minor fact is that more women applied this 2022 for the Medicine career. At the central headquarters there were 461 women and 194 men, while the Santa Rosa branch registered 105 women and 51 men.

Where do the entrants come from?

Another important point is that 53.3% of entrants come from public or subsidized institutions, and 46.7% from private schools.

This proportion is more significant in the entrants from Santa Rosa del Aguaray, where 92.5% come from public or subsidized schools and only 7.5% from private centers.

Regarding the year of graduation from secondary education, they showed that in Asunción the majority of the entrants were from the promotion of 2020; and in the Santa Rosa branch, 30% were from the 2019 promotion and 27.5% from 2020.

Those in the class of 2021 accounted for a small proportion. In Asunción they only represented 26.7%, that is, only four of the 150 entrants; while at the Santa Rosa headquarters they constituted 10% of those of the 2021 promotion, which represent four of the 40 entrants.

Career “full of humanity”

The Director of Admissions highlighted that women want to embrace a career full of humanity and challenges, in which they can contribute to caring for people.

“It is important that they take places where they can develop professionally and it is an example of the evolution of how they are looking to have a profession that helps them empower themselves,” he asserted.