54% of Salvadorans are unfamiliar with Bitcoin

El Salvador captured global headlines with the president’s controversial introduction of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, a move that sparked dissent from many local citizens and was met with skepticism by the International Monetary Fund. A new poll suggests that despite these developments, most Salvadorans still know little about veteran cryptocurrency and even less about its counterparts with a smaller market cap.

Research carried out by Sherlock Communications, a Brazilian agency in Sao Paulo, suggests that 54% of Salvadoran participants selected “none” when asked which cryptocurrency they knew best.

Although 40% chose Bitcoin over the other cryptocurrencies listed, Ether (ETH), Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) and EOS, the survey was not aimed at assessing the level or depth of participants’ knowledge about the coin. In a comment to Cointelegraph, Sherlock Communications Director Patrick O’Neill explained:

“The data we have gathered from El Salvador clearly shows that there are very high levels of confusion regarding cryptocurrencies, surprising as it may seem considering the circumstances.”

The answers to the other questions in the survey support this picture, with 46% of answers “nothing” to the question “what would give you confidence to invest in cryptocurrencies?” 18% replied that proper regulation would help take the plunge, while a similar portion (16%) replied that access to more reliable and user-friendly platforms would make a difference.

Additionally, the survey asked participants whether a local economic crisis would be more or less likely to push them to trust crypto. 35% responded “less likely,” and 28% said an economic collapse would make an investment in the asset class “much less likely”. 24% expressed the opposite opinion, stating that an economic crisis would increase interest in crypto. However, 41% of respondents responded that an adverse economic situation would make no difference to their relationship with crypto.

Instead of outright hostility or enthusiasm, a large portion of the attendees, 42%, said recognizing Bitcoin as a fiat currency was neither a good nor a bad idea. Among the remaining answers, 31% expressed a negative opinion on the move, while 29% positive.

Neutrality or indifference was again highlighted in the answers to a question about the crypto situation in the country, current and future. 32% did not express an opinion about it, while the second largest portion of the answers chose the answer “It is an issue that has no future here.”

