54 years and perfect: you will not believe what Julia Roberts eats in one day

Julia Roberts with her charisma once again won the attention of her audience through an interview published on YouTube, where she revealed what dishes she could eat on a common day.

September 30, 2022 9:55 p.m.

Julia Robertsthe film and television actress who has delighted an entire audience thanks to her acting talent, at 54 years of age she continues to look very rejuvenated, and experts say that her beauty is due to her good eating habits, as well as your exercise routines.

According to what is posted on Wikipedia, Julia Roberts She is so important in the industry that she is even considered one of the women with the highest purchasing power in American cinema, with an estimated fortune of 170 million dollars.

For being so famous and loved by millions of fans in the world, Julia Roberts she was not saved from being interviewed by the portal Peopleit was specifically through a video posted on YouTube where she was asked about her favorite food and without hesitation, Julia revealed that for her breakfast she loves to eat scrambled eggs in the first hour of the day.

While for lunch he prefers to opt for a salad with chicken or pasta. In addition, he also specified that for his dinner he usually cooks a lot of fish, since this is one of his children’s favorite foods.

Julia Roberts She also explained that her weakness in terms of food is undoubtedly pasta, it is not cookies or sweets, for her her favorite dish is pasta, especially if it is accompanied by a good cheese.