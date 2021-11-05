540 euros more: for those who can change their paycheck

The government is working to make the payroll of public and private employees more substantial. The objective has been announced several times by the executive, but now we are at the final tightening, in view of the approval of the 2022 Budget law. The economic-financial instrument will tell us if the workers can rejoice, because it will mean that Prime Minister Mario Draghi will have kept his promise to lower taxes, especially theIrpef, and labor costs. The council of ministers is focused on the solutions to be adopted mainly for the middle class, the category of citizens most harassed by the tax burden.

The proposal to reduce the personal income tax rate

One of the viable ways to reduce the cost of labor it concerns the decrease in the personal income tax rate which would drop from 38% to 36%. To intervene on this tax, the executive has 8 billion euros at its disposal which will be used to complete the long-awaited tax reform. The IRPEF cut, however, is not the only measure on which the ministers are discussing.

The other ideas under consideration by the government

The other tax that could be reduced is theIRAP, just as the hypothesis of lowering the tax wedge for those companies that hire new staff remains on the table. Returning to the personal income tax, its decrease could favor, in particular, as stated by al Corriere della Sera Massimo Braghin, National Councilor of the Order of Labor Consultants with responsibility for taxation, “Workers who have an annual income between 28 thousand and 55 thousand euros” . Up to this moment, Irpef is indicated by applying progressive rates, ranging from 23% to 43%.

Who will benefit from the new proposal

According to experts, the reform proposal envisaged in the 2022 budget law would bring greater benefits to employees who have an annual income of over 28 thousand euros. Those who have an income that matches the minimum amount will not be able to obtain any tax advantage, while, on the contrary, the higher the income and the closer to 55 thousand euros per year, the greater the tax savings will be, which can also reach to 440 euros. Above 55 thousand euros the tax advantage reaches 540 euros, which is the maximum admissible amount. The same rule applies to families with dependent children with disabilities. The only further benefit is constituted by the greater deductions that the family unit can request.