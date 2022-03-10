54,230 new cases and 136 deaths – Corriere.it

Of Paola Caruso

Data for Thursday 10 March. The current total positives drop below the one million threshold: to see a similar figure, you have to go back to December 31, 2021. The positivity rate rises to 12% with 453,341 swabs. Admissions: -161. Intensive care: -18

I’m 54,230

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 48,483, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 13.214.498

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 136

(yesterday 156), for a total of 156,493 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 12,086,850 And 85,787 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 59,258). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 971.155equal to -30.767 compared to yesterday (-9.599 the day before). Note that the current total positives drop below the one million markto see a similar figure (below 1 million) you have to go back to December 31, 2021.

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 453.341, or 19,380 more than yesterday when it was 433,961. The positivity rate rises to 12% (the approximation of 11.96%); yesterday it was 11.2%.

More infections in 24 hours than yesterdayhowever, the figure lower than that of the weekly peak, marked on Tuesday (over 60 thousand new cases). The slightly rising trend for less than a week and you can see it from the comparison with last Thursday (March 3), when they were recorded +41,500 cases with a rate of 9.6%: in fact today there are more new infections than that day, with a higher percentage (12% against 9.6%).

We must not be excessively alarmed – explains the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, to the microphones of Radio Cusano Campus -: the Omicron variant is still circulating, along with its even more contagious sub-variants, but there is no greater clinical risk.

Lazio has the highest number of newly infected (+6,136 cases), followed by Lombardy (+5,813 cases), Sicily (+5,528, of which 928 past) and Campania (+5,233).

To detect the slight growth on a weekly basis (2-8 March) the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation: + 1.5% new cases in 7 days, compared to the week before. But the other three parameters are reduced in the same period: -19.3% deaths, -16.1% hospitalizations and -16.4% intensive care.

The health system Hospital stays are still decreasing in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m -161 (yesterday -201), for a total of 8,414 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -18 (yesterday -29) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 545with 48 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 43).

The victims There are 136 victims in the bulletin, against 156 yesterday. As usual, various past deaths have been included in the data, indicated in the notes. There are four regions / provinces with zero bereavement: they are Friuli, Molise, Valle d’Aosta and the province of Trento. While the highest number of deaths in Lombardy (25).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

2,379,131: +5,813 cases (yesterday +5,583)

Veneto 1,367,495: +4,613 cases (yesterday +3,982)

Campania 1,245,751: +5,233 cases (yesterday +4,303)

Emilia Romagna 1,207,297: +2,577 cases (yesterday +2,517)

Lazio 1.118.301: +6.136 cases (yesterday +5.642)

Piedmont 996.394: +2.244 cases (yesterday +1.899)

Tuscany 884.737: +4.134 cases (yesterday +3.172)

Sicily 837.877: +5.528 cases (yesterday +4.884)

Puglia 772.795: +4.713 cases (yesterday +4.155)

Liguria 355.514: +1.286 cases (yesterday +1.187)

Marche 342.520: +1.893 cases (yesterday +1.748)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 314.291: +791 cases (yesterday +748)

Abruzzo 274.496: +1.223 cases (yesterday +1.211)

Calabria 235.836: +2.599 cases (yesterday +2.532)

Umbria 195.569: +1.771 cases (yesterday +1.499)

PA Bolzano 193.403: +601 cases (yesterday +565)

Sardinia 189.267: +1.801 cases (yesterday +1.632)

PA Trento 141.832: +328 cases (yesterday +288)

Basilicata 88,485: +635 cases (yesterday +604)

Molise 41,664: +282 cases (yesterday +287)

Valle d’Aosta 31.843: +29 cases (yesterday +45)

The deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 38,870: +25 deaths (yesterday +14)

Veneto 13.944: +7 deaths (yesterday +14)

Campania 9,867: +13 deaths (yesterday +7)

Emilia Romagna 16,046: +13 deaths (yesterday +12)

Lazio 10,546: +17 deaths (yesterday +13)

Piedmont 13,113: +4 deaths (yesterday +9)

Tuscany 9.184: +5 deaths (yesterday +17)

Sicily 9,696: +15 deaths (yesterday +26)

Puglia 7,767: +7 deaths (yesterday +15)

Liguria 5,146: +4 deaths (yesterday +3)

Marche 3,621: +2 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,819: no new deaths (yesterday +4)

Abruzzo 3,015: +9 deaths (yesterday +3)

Calabria 2,164: +6 deaths (yesterday +7)

Umbria 1,756: +2 deaths (yesterday +3)

PA Bolzano 1,422: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

Sardinia 2,106: +2 deaths (yesterday +5)

PA Trento 1,527: no new deaths, like yesterday

Basilicata 785: +3 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

Molise 577: no new deaths (yesterday +2)

Valle d’Aosta 522: no new deaths since March 5th

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

The Abruzzo Region announces that 6 of the deaths reported today refer to previous days.

The Calabria Region specifies that 3 of the 5 deaths reported today occurred at home in January 2022, respectively on 7, 11 and 14 January 2022.

The Campania Region announces that following the daily checks it appears that five deaths registered today date back to a period between 25/02 and 07/03/2022.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases has been reduced by 2 following 2 positive tests removed after review of the cases. It should be noted that all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 hospitalized for both Covid-19 and other pathologies are counted in the data relating to hospitalized patients in the Intensive Care Unit and Medical Area.

The Region of Sicily announces that on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 928 relate to days prior to 09/03/22 (of which no. 727 of 08/03/22, no. 58 of 07/03/22, no. 2 of 06/03/22, no. 2 of 05 / 03/22, no. 5 of 04/03/22). The deaths reported today occurred: N. 4 ON 03/09/2022 – N. 6 ON 03/08/2022 – N. 1 ON 03/07/2022 – N. 1 ON 03/06/2022 – N. 1 ON 05/03/2022 – N. 1 ON 25/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 20/01/2022.

The Umbria Region announces that: 2 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics; 10 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other disciplinary codes.