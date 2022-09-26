56% of customers in Puerto Rico have electricity according to LUMA | Agencies

LUMA Energy reported that today, Sunday, there are 825,375 customers connected and with energy service, which represents around 56% of all subscribers.

Power generation was reported to be around 1,400 megawatts and it is expected that by tomorrow, Monday, that will increase to between 1,900 and 2,100 mv.

“We are projecting that with this we could reach around 850,000 to 950,000 customers with service for 57 to 64%, that is our plan,” said Daniel Hernández, in charge of renewable projects at LUMA.

Once the generation rises to between 2,100 and 2,300 mv and that is forecast for Wednesday, which would allow an increase to between 950,000 and 1,050 million connected clients for 64% to 77%.

By Friday, LUMA understands that it can reach a generation of 2,600 mx and by then between 1.1 million and 1.3 million customers would already be energized.

In giving these projections, Hernández clarified that this is not written in stone and may be higher or lower than indicated.

“During the week we will be adjusting the projections based on the jobs… and what we find along the way. This map will provide more clarity, transparency and with a more real expectation for clients and for them to make their work plans”, she indicated at a press conference.

However, the executive director of the Electric Power Authority, Josué Colón, said that he expects that between Monday and Tuesday the generation of 2,600 megawatts will be reached.