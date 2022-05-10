56,015 new cases and 158 deaths – Corriere.it

from Chiara Barison

Data for Tuesday 10 May. The positivity rate was 15.1% with 371,221 swabs. Admissions: -156. Intensive care: -5

I’m 56,015



the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 17,155, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 16,872,618 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 158 (yesterday 84), for a total of 164.731

victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,624,915 And 76,824

those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 33,496). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,082,972equal to -20.783 compared to yesterday (-16,159 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 371.221, or 244,662 more than yesterday when it was 126,559. The 15.1% positive rate; yesterday it was 13.5%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+9,481 cases). Campania (+6.416 cases), Veneto (+5.719) and Lazio (+4.864) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -156

(yesterday +80), for a total of 8,579

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -5 (yesterday +7) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 358 seriously ill, with 35 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 27).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +9,481 cases (yesterday +2,351)

Veneto: +5.719 cases (yesterday +1.119)

Campania: +6.416 cases (yesterday +1.828)

Lazio: +4.864 cases (yesterday +1.762)

Emilia Romagna: +2.166 cases (yesterday +2.095)

Piedmont: +3.261 cases (yesterday +1.014)

Sicily: +3.763 cases (yesterday +1.227)

Tuscany: +3.325 cases (yesterday +750)

Puglia: +4.114 cases (yesterday +1.209)

Marche: +1.731 cases (yesterday +580)

Liguria: +1.455 cases (yesterday +344)

Abruzzo: +2,063 cases (yesterday +585)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1,051 cases (yesterday +157)

Calabria: +2.009 cases (yesterday +694)

Sardinia: +1.797 cases (yesterday +500)

Umbria: +861 cases (yesterday +359)

PA Bolzano: +551 cases (yesterday +99)

PA Trento: +426 cases (yesterday +66)

Basilicata: +597 cases (yesterday +270)

Molise: +273 cases (yesterday +119)

Valle d’Aosta: +92 cases (yesterday +27)

