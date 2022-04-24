57 years after the Revolution of April 1965

On April 24, 1965, the Dominican civil war of the last century broke out in Santo Domingo, aggravated by the intervention of US military forces.

After the conflagration ended, in September of the same year 1965, a provisional government was installed that organized the elections later won by Joaquín Balaguer, who began his twelve-year regime in 1966, with the support of the United States.

The war pitted the side against the return to power of the deposed president John Boschheaded by General Elías Wessin y Wessin, and which united the constitutionalists, led by Colonel Francisco Alberto Caamaño.

The constitutionalists also demanded the destruction of the Trujillo military apparatus, intact after the death of dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo in 1961.

The dispute occurred after a group of Armed Forces officers overthrew the Triumvirate government, headed by Donald Read Cabral, and US President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered the landing of 42,000 Marines in the country, to prevent the spread of communism, associated with the historic seizure of power in Cuba, led by Fidel Castro.

In his book The April War of 1965, the writer Tony Raful wrote that “the immense crowd was an overflowing spectacle.”

“Thousands of men, women, children and the elderly ran like crazy all along Duarte Avenue, it seemed like an endless human snake. Half-naked, barefoot, in flip-flops, in underwear, they marched toward the stage of the history. They seemed crazy demanding the return of the Constitution of 63 and John BoschPresident,” he stressed.

The poet, essayist and novelist also recalled that the then PRD leader José Francisco Peña Gómez announced the overthrow of the Triumvirate on Radio Comercial and called on the people to take to the streets.

On April 25, crowds praised the outbreak of the revolution in the streets, and in the afternoon Dr. José Rafael Molina Ureña took office as provisional president in the midst of chaos.

Then the television announced that in the following hours the professor John Bosch would return to the country to resume the Presidency.

Teachers discuss the event

The Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) in conjunction with the General Archive of the Nation held the panel entitled “The Insurrection of April 1965, historical importance”, by teachers Ramón Ubri, Julio Cesar Morel and Juan de la Cruz .

During his speech, Professor Ramón Ubrí explained the political scenario of the time in which the April Revolution materialized.

He pointed out that the Catholic Church was the contentious wall of the government of John Bosch; added to external situations, constituted by the capitalist and socialist power blocs encompassed in the Cold War.

Meanwhile, Professor Julio Cesar Morel based his speech on the development of the war.

He explained the complexity of the events that took place during this revolution.

“It was a very complex event, more than many imagine, in the sense that most of the soldiers involved, including soldiers very close to Joaquín Balaguer, were among the first to begin negotiations with the aim of returning to a stable democracy,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of the participation of politicians in the revolution, since through them direct contact with the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) begins.

A party that, in his opinion, became the most transcendental political force to promote constitutionality, in addition to the return of Professor Juan Bosh.

On his side, Professor Juan De la Cruz spoke about the cultural front of the April revolution.

The professor highlighted the importance of art as a social product that reflects and transforms society.

De la Cruz pointed out that both poetry and theatrical presentations were an important part of the revolution.