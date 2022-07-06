58 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, Movistar Plus+, Filmin, Apple TV+, Atresplayer and Starzplay

Today Lithuania celebrates the coronation of King Mindaugas and as I prepare my bags on this marked day, It is a good time to review the news of streaming platforms for the next few days.

On this occasion, it is clear that it is summer and “only” we have 58 series, movies and documentaries on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, Movistar Plus+, Filmin, Apple TV+, Atresplayer and Starzplay.

‘Locked up with the devil’ (Black Bird)

created by Dennis Lehane | Distribution: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, etc.

Miniseries starring a soccer player sentenced to 10 years in prison who receives an unusual treatment: he takes years off his sentence if in return he enters a maximum security prison and befriends a serial killer.

‘The Girl from Plainville’

created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus | Distribution: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, etc.

Based on true events, the series explores the events leading up to the death of Conrad Roy and the arrest of his girlfriend for manslaughter in what was called a “text message suicide.”

Premiere Sunday on Starzplay

‘The longest night’

created by Victor Sierra and Xose Morais | Distribution: Alberto Ammann and Luis Callejo

Spanish series that takes us to the bowels of a psychiatric prison. One Christmas Eve, a group of invaders besiege the institution with the aim of capturing one of the inmates.

‘Queens to the rescue’

From the quarry of ‘Drag Race Spain’ comes this reality show in which four queens (Supremme De Luxe, Pupi Poisson, Estrella Xtravaganza and Sharonne) travel the country helping different people who need their help.

Premiere on Sunday in Atresplayer

all premieres

Netflix

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ (Friday)

‘Blockbuster’ (Saturday)

‘Capitani’ S2 (Friday)

‘The Girl in the Picture’ (Wednesday)

‘How to design an erotic room’ (Friday)

‘Damtoaletten’ (Saturday)

‘Let me live’ (Sunday)

‘Hello, goodbye and everything that happened’ (Wednesday)

‘Isolated’ (Sunday)

‘Jewel’ (Friday)

‘Bad business’ (Wednesday)

‘Hex’ (Friday)

‘The Sea Monster’ (Friday)

‘The World of Karma’ S3 (Thursday)

‘The Longest Night’ (Friday)

‘What a scare, aunt!’ (Friday)

‘Ride on Time’ S4 (Friday)

‘Surviving is the challenge: with Ranveer and Bear Grylls’ (Friday)

‘The Last Flight of the Sunbreeze’ (Saturday)

‘Vinland saga’ (Thursday)

Movistar Plus+

Disney+

‘Car SOS’ S9 (Wednesday)

‘Captivating the audience: a horror story’ (Wednesday)

‘Among ghosts’ (Wednesday)

‘Glee in concert’ (Friday)

‘Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Summer’ (Friday)

‘Mighty Ruthie/Pat XO’ (Friday)

‘Fishies’ (Wednesday)

‘The Pyramid’ (Friday)

‘New Arrivals’ (Wednesday)

‘Spider-Man: A new universe’ (Friday)

‘The world’s largest white shark’ (Friday)

‘Land of Opportunities’ (Wednesday)

‘Wayward Pines’ (Wednesday)

hbo max

‘Alf’ (Sunday)

‘Fantastic Friends’ (Saturday)

‘The Herd’ (Thursday)

‘Ready Player One’ (Wednesday)

‘The infinite train’ (Saturday)

filmin

‘07.07.22, deception in plain sight’ (Thursday)

‘The Event’ (Friday)

‘Where the smell of the sea does not reach’ (Thursday)

‘Martin Eden’ (Friday)

‘My secret identity’ (Friday)

‘The shining world’

‘Only You’ (Friday)

‘For Chiara’ (Thursday)

‘The worst person in the world’ (Friday)

‘Risen’ (Friday)

Shabu (Friday)

‘The Last Movie’ (Friday)

Prime Video

‘Toad. SA’ (Friday)

‘Secret Game Show’ (Friday)

Atresplayer

‘Queens to the rescue’ (Sunday)

AppleTV+

‘Locked up with the devil’ (Friday)

‘Duck and Goose’ (Friday)

Starzplay

‘The Girl from Plainville’ (Sunday)

