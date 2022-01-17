584 million years to earn a dollar in BitCoin with this 386 laptop

Cryptocurrency mining can now be undertaken on a very wide range of devices, from a small one Raspberry Pi 4 to gigantic customized plants. But we rarely see a system as retro as this one. The laptop is provided by the retro computing enthusiast Dmitrii Eliuseev, who recently posted a blog post explaining how he was using an old notebook Toshiba T3200SX, equipped with a processor Intel 386SX to 16MHz (not even a DX!) for the mining from Bitcoin. According to Eliuseev’s calculations, it will take Toshiba 584 million years to earn $ 1 in BitCoin.

Photo Credit: Dmitrii Eliuseev, Medium

Before embarking on his research, Eliuseev pondered the vast array of computing devices that have been intended for the same purpose. At the top of the pile of Bitcoin mining machines are specially built farms with ASICs and it has been some time since personal computers, however powerful, have been of practical use for direct mining of BTC. However, people have been mining low-powered devices like smartphones or Single Board Computers like the Raspberry Pi, even if just for fun.

The Toshiba T3200SX dates back to 1989 and its introductory price of $ 6,299 ($ ​​13,896 nowadays) put it out of reach for most people. It boasted a 16MHz Intel 80386SX CPU, which was state of the art at the time, especially for a portable machine. The lack of available mining software prompted Eliuseev to code his own Bitcoin mining tool based on the SHA256 algorithm. During this process, he continued to struggle with the limitations of the 16-bit DOS platform, but with hard work and patience he managed to create his code, available on GitHub. The latter can be compiled on a modern Windows machine using the free Open Watcom compiler before running on an older DOS machine such as the Toshiba 386SX. Alternatively, interested users can compile the code on a contemporary PC using an MS-DOS compiler such as Borland C ++, in the DOSBox emulator, before transferring it.

Photo Credit: Dmitrii Eliuseev, Medium

But how fast can this 32-year-old 386-year-old laptop mine Bitcoin? According to Eliuseev’s calculations, it would take the Toshiba 584 million years to earn $ 1 in Bitcoin. This is thanks to an impressive hash rate of 15H / s, Performing the task on the old notebook laptop does not use relatively too much electricity. It needs about 39W when engaged in this task. However, according to a profitability calculator, users would lose about $ 3.37 per month doing this; therefore, the prospect of a $ 1 income in nearly 600 million years of mining is even more laughable. For comparison, a Raspberry Pi 4 can reach “around 200 KH / s”.

When CPU-powered BTC mining was affordable (i.e. until mid-2011), processors like the i7-990X were already over a million times faster than the 80386SX. Today, a modern high-end ASIC miner like the Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro can reach 110TH / s, which is about 7 million billion times faster than the old Toshiba laptop.