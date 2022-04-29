58,861 new cases and 133 deaths – Corriere.it

from Chiara Barison

Data for Friday 29 April. The positivity rate was 15.4% with 381,239 swabs. Admissions: -134. Intensive care: -11.

I’m 58.861

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 69,204, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.409.183

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 133

(yesterday 131), for a total of 163,377 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14.998.689 And 60,951 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (55,773 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,247,117equal to -1.689 compared to yesterday (+14,130 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 381.239, or 60,287 less than yesterday when it was 441,526. The rate of positivity 15.4% ; yesterday it was 15.7%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+7,631 cases). Campania (+6.662 cases), Veneto (+6.121) and Lazio (+5.595) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -134 (yesterday -79), for a total of 9.942

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -11 (yesterday -12) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 371 seriously ill, with 38 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 46).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +7,631 cases (yesterday +8,634)

Veneto: +6.121 cases (yesterday +9.948)

Campania: +6.662 cases (yesterday +7.313)

Lazio: +5.595 cases (yesterday +6.351)

Emilia Romagna: +5.379 cases (yesterday +6.011)

Piedmont: +3,402 cases (yesterday +3,718)

Sicily: +3.462 cases (yesterday +4.106)

Tuscany: +3.639 cases (yesterday +3.763)

Puglia: +4.223 cases (yesterday +4.293)

Marche: +1.735 cases (yesterday +1.963)

Liguria: +1.334 cases (yesterday +1.433)

Abruzzo: +2.160 cases (yesterday +5.385)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +942 cases (yesterday +1.303)

Calabria: +1.834 cases (yesterday +2.063)

Sardinia: +1.686 cases (yesterday +2.028)

Umbria: +1.142 cases (yesterday +1.628)

PA Bolzano: +357 cases (yesterday +380)

PA Trento: +438 cases (yesterday +459)

Basilicata: +630 cases (yesterday +785)

Molise: +407 cases (yesterday +549)

Valle d’Aosta: +82 cases (yesterday +91)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020. Here the news of the day.