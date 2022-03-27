59,555 new cases and 82 deaths – Corriere.it

Of Online Editorial

The data for Sunday 27 March: positive rate of 15.5, hospitalizations increase

I’m 59,555

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 73,357, here the bulletin). Thus, the number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and dead) since the beginning of the epidemic rises to at least 14,364,723. THE deaths today I’m 82 (yesterday 118), for a total of 158,782 victims from February 2020. .

From 1 April the rules on the quarantine of positives and “close contacts” remain unchanged, or the obligation to wait 7 days (or 10 days for non-vaccinated people or for those who do not have the third dose or have taken the second dose for more than 120 days) for those who are positive (here is the explanation of the new rules and those that remain unchanged).



The rate of positivity and the national scenario I’m 384.323 the molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health (yesterday 504.185). The positivity rate rises to 15.5%(yesterday 14.5%). The region with the most cases is the Campania (7,471) followed by Lazio (7,409) and Lombardy (6,783).





The health situation I’m 464 patients admitted to intensive care. The daily entries are 40 but the balance between entries and exits determines an increase of 12 places in the resuscitation wards. THE hospitalized in the ordinary departments there are 9,181 (yesterday 9,023), so they are 158 more than yesterday. The currently infected rise to 1,262,891, of which 1,253,246 in home isolation (compared to yesterday they are 8,508 more). The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 52,022 (yesterday 76,396) for a total that rises to 12,943,050.



The vaccination campaign I’m 135.7768.620 doses of vaccine administered so far in Italy. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,495,710 equal to 89.79% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.21 today. 38..700.342 additional / booster doses were administered, 84.35% of the potentially affected population who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,344,145 people (91.34% of over 12s) have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As for the audience 5-11 years, the total with at least one dose amounts to 1,373,748 (37.57%), while 1,232,127 (33.64%) have completed the vaccination cycle. The hypothesis of a fourth dose with current vaccines seems to have disappeared, here is the explanation.

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: + 6,783 cases (yesterday +8,532)

Veneto: + 4,881 cases (yesterday +7,163)

Campania: + 7,471 cases (yesterday +8,243)

Emilia Romagna: + 3.862 cases (yesterday +4.080)

Lazio: +7,409 cases (yesterday +8,445)

Piedmont: + 1,542 cases (yesterday +2,525)

Tuscany: + 4.145 cases (yesterday +4.814)

Sicily: + 4.346 cases (yesterday +5.491)

Puglia: + 6.145 cases (yesterday +7.909)

Liguria: + 1,229 cases (yesterday +2,349)

Marche: + 2.062 cases (yesterday +1.511)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: + 803 cases (yesterday +1.220)

Abruzzo: + 2,032 cases (yesterday +2,214)

Calabria: + 1.897 cases (yesterday +2.829)

Umbria: + 1,544 cases (yesterday +1,690)

Sardinia: + 1.463 cases (yesterday +1.855)

PA Bolzano: + 414 cases (yesterday +606)

PA Trento: + 305 cases (yesterday +471

Basilicata: + 763 cases (yesterday +96)

Molise: + 409 cases (yesterday +379)

Valle d’Aosta: + 50 cases (yesterday +70)

Note:

The Abruzzo Region reports that 3 cases have been eliminated from the total of positives as they have already been reported from another region.

The Emilia-Romagna Region declares that 1 case communicated in the previous days has been eliminated as it is not considered a COVID-19 case.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of positive cases was reduced by 4 following 1 negative molecular swab after positive antigen test and following 3 positive tests removed after reviewing the cases.

The Region of Sicily declares that of the confirmed cases communicated today, n. 1065 relate to days prior to 03/26/22 (of which n. 969 dated 03/25/22); furthermore, the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the following days: N. 1 ON 03/26/2022 – N. 4 ON 03/25/2022 – N. 1 ON 03/24/2022 – N. 1 ON 03/22 / 2022 – N. 1 ON 27/02/2022 – N. 3 ON 25/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 22/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 21/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 16/02 / 2022.

The Umbria Region points out that 5 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 20 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes