599 Euros and Chromebook as a gift

Presented last August, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a foldable smartphone that incorporates the old clamshell mobile phones in design, perfectly combining small size and large screen. On the occasion of the Christmas promotions, which started on December 3, 2021, the official Samsung Shop offers a truly unmissable offer: a triple offering which practically halves the price of the smartphone e gives you a Chromebook.

Super offer for Galaxy Z Flip3 from Samsung Shop

The promotion is proposed by the Samsung official online store and offers the opportunity to take home Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at a particularly advantageous price compared to the 1099 euros which represent the list price.

It starts immediately with one discount on the page of 300 euros, leading it to 799 euros, and thanks to discount coupon “FOLDABLE200” to be added to the shopping cart, the price is reduced by an additional 200 euros thus arriving at 599 Euros. Not only that though: if you order it by December 19th you will receive the Galaxy Book as a gift or a Chromebook worth around 200 Euros.

Recall that the Samsung folding uses a Qualcomm platform Snapdragon 888 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED internal screen and 120Hz refresh rate and 1.9-inch Super AMOLED external screen. There are two rear cameras, 12 megapixel and one 10 megapixel front. Learn more in our Galaxy Z Flip3 review.

Remaining colors: Gray, Pink and White. Then select the 128GB version and then the available color, then add to cart and insert the coupon “FOLDABLE200”.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 at 599 Euro and Chromebook as a gift (info to receive it)