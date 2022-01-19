5G alarm, Emirates suspends flights to nine American cities

For the moment Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Seattle are crossed out among the destinations of the Dubai giant. “Cancellation is required due to operational problems associated with the planned deployment of 5G services in the United States at some airports, “the company said in a statement. Like dozens of other countries, the UAE has also implemented 5G coverage in all airports without incident but in the United States it is different. The risk of interference with aeronautical equipment has been confirmed by the Federal aviation administration. Observed special the C-Band line of 5G, after the concerns also expressed by giants such as Boeing And Airbus, which could cause problems with the on-board instruments necessary for landing in certain conditions.

Other cancellations – Boeing had announced flight restrictions on all airlines operating the 777. “We have canceled or modified the aircraft for some flights to / from the US based on Boeing’s announcement,” he said later. All Nippon Airways. The same acted the Japan Airlines informed “that 5G signals could interfere with the radio altimeter installed on the Boeing 777”. Therefore Air India stopped flights to Chicago, Newark, New York and San Francisco.