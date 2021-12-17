5G as 5 Gigabits per second? No more! New European download record for the TIM network

TIM has created, for the first time in Europe, a connection capable of stably exceed the speed of 5 Gigabits per second downlink on live network 5G, with peaks of over 5.2 Gigabits per second.

The primacy was obtained through the functionality of ‘Dual Connectivity‘, combining 3.7 GHz and millimeter wave (26 GHz) frequencies, leveraging 800 MHz of bandwidth on the 26 GHz frequency. This live network wireless access solution has been effectively integrated into a complete 5G Stand Alone (SA) solution, therefore equipped with a 5G core network.

This is a significant result after TIM’s previous record of 4 Gigabits per second over 5G mmWave obtained in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies. The device used for the demonstration is in fact based on the Snapdragon X65 5G modem, while the 5G Core Standalone architecture and the “Dual Connectivity” functionality have been implemented by Ericsson.

“With this new European record, which leverages the most innovative elements of 5G technology – from millimeter waves to 5G Stand Alone architecture – we confirm ourselves as the reference operator in the evolution of networks and services for the Gigabit Society“, declared Stefano Siragusa, Deputy of the General Manager and Chief Network, Operations & Wholesale Officer of TIM.

“This record further demonstrates TIM’s ability to offer state-of-the-art network infrastructures, capable of enabling the country’s digital transformation, in particular with 5G mmWave and Stand Alone technologies that pave the way for advanced service scenarios, such as High-capacity Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) networks and 5G private networks, ”the company concluded.

