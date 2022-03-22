5G for everyone with this powerful Xiaomi that plummets its price

Has a FHD+ screen 6.5-inch with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and IPS technology . A panel that allows, even if the sun’s rays directly affect the screen, it continues to be seen correctly. A good level of brightness and having 90 Hz is what stands out in this mobile. This model has functions that guarantee complete protection of our eyesight with a reading experience similar to what we can have on paper.

The Redmi Note 10 5G It has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Equipped with an 8-core CPU and a clock speed of up to 2.2 GHz that provides a flawless user experience. The advanced 7nm manufacturing process makes it more energy efficient. In addition, it features UFS 2.2 flash memory technology, with up to 100% improved sequential write speed. Regarding the software, it has MIUI and Android.

Ultra-fast 5G connectivity lets you enjoy smooth real-time gaming and video calls without dropouts or lag. This terminal is compatible with the advanced 5G+5G dual SIM technology that offers an immersive network experience. A mobile with 5G within reach of any pocket that has plummeted its price.

High capacity battery

Another of the strengths of the Redmi Note 10 5G is its large battery. 5000mAh They give enough power to do what you want. It also has a fast charge of 18 W so running out of battery with this mobile is not an option.

If you like photography, this smartphone has a triple camera with a 48 MP main sensor, a macro sensor to capture all the details and a depth sensor with which to take the best portraits. Its night mode works quite well in low light environments.

To its excellent technical characteristics we have to add a very careful and elegant design. With a 3D curved back that improves the grip of the device. In terms of connectivity, it has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, infrared emitter and fingerprint sensor.

Internally, the configuration on offer at MediaMarkt is the one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage available in four colors: blue, gray, green and silver. On the official Xiaomi website, its recommended price is 249.99 euros, but now you can get it at MediaMarkt for €179.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.