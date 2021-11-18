5G in Italy: the TIM network is the fastest. 4G, Vodafone beats everyone in downloads

TIM is the fastest 5G network in Italy, both in download and upload, while the WindTre network is the one that guarantees greater coverage, according to the first survey carried out by OpenSignal on the new generation of mobile networks in Italy. There are prizes, however, for all four main operators: Vodafone and Iliad have won, together with TIM, the prize is the video experience, the one with video games and the experience with voice apps.

The analysis of the 5G network in Italy

TIM’s 5G network allows users to surf on average with a download band of 273.7 Megabits per second. In second place Vodafone (126.2 Mbps), then Iliad (103.5 Mbps) and WindTre (64.7 Mbps).

In download speeds, WindTre pays the price of the technology currently in use: a solution based on frequency bands between 1.8 GHz and 3.7 GHz. This has allowed it to obtain a result much higher than that of other operators in terms of coverage: WindTre users are connected to the 5G signal 22.3% of the time against 5.8% of the second operator, Vodafone.

At the same time, this pushes down the download speed obtainable from WindTre’s 5G network compared to other operators.

The other operators, primarily TIM and Vodafone, have instead focused on the 3.7 GHz band, which offers superior performance in terms of bandwidth available for upload and download; but it reduces the range of the signal. Reason why the sale of the 700 MHz band, expected in mid-2022, will basically be for a more widespread 5G because at this frequency the signal, albeit less performing, has a considerably higher range.

For the upload the ranking changes slightly: TIM is first with 23.9 Mbps; Vodafone is second with 16.4 Mbps; WindTre third with 14.8 Mbps and Iliad, finally, is fourth with 10 Mbps.

4G, the best for speed is Vodafone

OpenSignal has also published a survey that covers the entire mobile experience of users and therefore also considers the 4G and 3G network.

In this case, Vodafone is the operator that recorded the highest download speed (32.1 Mbps), surpassing WindTre (30.8 Mbps). WindTre, on the other hand, is the operator with the highest upload bandwidth (10.2 Mbps).

Vodafone, TIM and WindTre were awarded by OpenSignal for coverage of the 4G signal, while the time in which the users who participated in the survey were connected to the 4G signal decreased compared to the previous survey: Iliad, TIM and WindTre fell below 90% of the time.

Vodafone is the only one above: 95.6%. Vodafone was the best mobile network for the video experience; with video games and voice applications.