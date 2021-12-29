“5G interferes with planes”, the alarm from Airbus and Boeing

5G networks risk interfering with some aircraft control tools, putting safety at risk. The alarm was raised not by one of the many groups opposed to the installation of the new technology, but by the two giants of the sector, the European Airbus and the American Boeing. Usually bitter rivals, so much so as to have caused a real diplomatic war between Brussels and Washington, this time the two aeronautical giants have decided to join forces against a potential enemy: the fifth generation mobile phone network.

The two enemies team up

In a joint letter sent to the United States Minister of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, Airbus and Boeing say they are seriously concerned about the launch of the new network and explain that they are currently working “with other players in the aviation sector in the United States, to understand the potential interference of 5G with radio altimeters “. Radio altimeters are devices that allow pilots and control towers to know the exact altitude of aircraft in flight. These are therefore instruments that give crucial information during take-off and, above all, during landing.

Frequencies problem

The problem, explains Le Soir, is that 5G could interfere with the wavelengths of aeronautical radio navigation services and radio altimeters installed on board aircraft. In the United States, the risk is more imminent: following a billion-dollar tender, the government had in fact granted the bands from 3,700 to 3,800 MHz to two mobile operators, Verizon and AT&T. Those reserved for altimeters range from 4,200 to 4,400 MHz and are therefore very “close” to the frequencies obtained by Verizon and AT&T for 5G, which was scheduled to start on December 5th. The concerns of Airbus and Boeing have found agreement with the FAA, the US Federal aviation agency, which has however only postponed the departure of the new network to January 5, while introducing a series of restrictions on the use of altimeters to 6,800 commercial aircraft registered in the USA.

And Europe?

Concerns about possible interference also concern Europe. EASA, the European Aviation Safety Agency, has reported operators flying to the US to comply with the restrictions imposed by the FAA. Compared to the United States, the frequency bands assigned in Europe are more distant from those used for civil aviation altimeters, but according to several experts this does not eliminate the risks.

In France, for example, a ban on the use of 5G devices on board aircraft during take-offs and landings has already been enacted. Almost everywhere, especially in Europe, the aeronautics sector is attracting the attention of public authorities in order to limit the presence of 5G antennas or relays near airports. A request that mobile operators do not like, writes always Le Soir.