5G telephony can be a danger, but not for the ethereal “Graphene Oxide” or other similar amenities, but for air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the body that controls the flight in the United States, issued a statement Thursday, arguing that the implementation of 5G will require the imposition of restrictions on flight operations using certain types of avionics equipment.

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay use of the C-band spectrum until January 19, a move that has been approved by the White House. This delay would give the FAA more time to study and evaluate how to minimize disruption to radar altimeters, preparing airlines for any changes. An error in the altitude radars crashes the planes …

The telecom companies, which gained access to nearly all of the C-band spectrum in an $ 80 billion auction, had previously agreed to embrace the 5G rollout with precautions similar to those taken in France.

The fact of the matter is that radar altimeters, an important safety tool used in aircraft, use frequencies close to the C-band. 5G services use C-band radio spectrum frequencies between 3.7 and 4.2 GHz which could prove dangerous to flight safety. Altimeters evaluate the height of the aircraft above the ground and inform other safety sensors within the aircraft, such as collision avoidance systems and navigation instruments.

At present, the proposed 5G implementation would involve changing flight schedules and altering other aspects of the air network. The FAA is working to mitigate these disruptions as they investigate the precautionary measures needed to move forward.

The telecom companies have also agreed to position their antennas away from airports where interference would be greatest, while the FAA tests how radar altimeters work in a 5G C-band environment.

If the altimeters are found to work without interference, the corresponding restrictions on aircraft operations will be removed. This process will continue until more altimeters are certified as safe, adapted or replaced.

On Friday, the FAA released a list (pdf) of 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones such as Austin-Bergstrom Intl, Los Angeles Intl, Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood Intl, San Francisco Intl, and Chicago O’Hare Intl. they will reduce risks when wireless companies activate their 5G services.

Many other airports are unaffected by the launch as they are not in the same region as 5G is being deployed and some lack the ability to allow low-visibility landings, according to the FAA.

AT&T and Verizon will adjust their operations such as shutting down transmitters near sensitive airports for a period of six months to minimize risks and avoid interfering with security systems. However, it remains to be seen how 5G networks will coexist safely with air traffic systems in the coming days. If any aircraft crashed, it would be the fault of progress and the desire to navigate faster and faster.



